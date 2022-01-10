Screenshots of a supposed new Armored Core game surfaces online

It's been a while since fans have heard anything in regards to the Armored Core franchise from FromSoftware. The third-person mecha-shooter video game by FromSoftware was last heard about back in September 2013, with the release of Armored Core Verdict Day for PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360.

However, it seems things are finally getting back on track after a recent leak on ResetEra suggested that a supposed new game is currently in development by the Dark Souls developers. Additionally, it seems like a pretty prominent game director from the studio might be involved in its creations.

NOTE: Whatever images are posted here might potentially be spoilers, please read at your own risk.

The leak came from user Red Liquorice on the video-game forum ResetEra, via Nibel on Twitter. The said user first posted what seemed to be an image of a consumer survey in regards to a new game back on Saturday. As per the user, the surveyors got a glimpse of the screenshots and two, 30-second-videos of gameplay.

As per the images posted by the said user, the survey is mentioned in detail about the premise of the next game. It's also mentioned that Hidetaka Miyazaki of Dark Souls and Sekiro might be involved in the creation of the game.

Image via ResetEra

Image via ResetEra

However, it seems that the same user has also leaked some actual images of the game this time, which can be checked by clicking on the link here.

If the leaks are to be believed, this makes it the first game the studio has made since 2013, as the IP went into dormancy for a good, long while. However, over the years, fans have been very optimistic of getting a sequel someday. It seems like those dreams have not gone in vain, as players are very excited about the current developments.

It would be very interesting to see if FromSoftware or Bandai Namco, the publisher of the original Armored Core games, comes forward and confirms the leaks, putting the speculations down for good.

