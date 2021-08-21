Mecha Morty Fortnite skin: Release date, timings, how to redeem, and more

Fortnite Season 7 will see Morty from the animated series Rick and Morty come as one of the Item Shop cosmetics. Several data miners broke the news, and needless to state, loopers are pretty eager to see him in-game.

Epic Games' regular content updates throughout the season have kept gamers glued to Fortnite Season 7. With some changes coming to the game almost every week, they have been left guessing what else will feature in the title.

The Alien-themed season will be over soon, and Epic's announcement of the arrival of Morty has stirred the enthusiasm among gamers.

Fortnite Season 7: Mecha Morty is likely to arrive in the Item Shop today

The start of the current season was with a bang. The trailer of the Battle Pass revealed the upcoming cosmetics that will feature in the game. Loopers were elated to see Rick Sanchez as one of the BP outfits.

The Battle Pass revealed that Rick had been added as a cosmetic that users could unlock at the highest tier. Several fans were curious to know whether Morty will be added to the game or not.

They have received their answer, as the Mecha Morty outfit will soon be added to the Item Shop, and gamers can finally heave a sigh of relief.

Several sources recently revealed posters for the upcoming Mecha Morty bundle. It shows the Mecha Morty outfit along with other in-game items. The bundle will consist of the coveted skin, the Schwifty emote, the Morty backpack, a pickaxe, and a wrap.

The cosmetic and other items in the Fortnite Item Shop are expected to be available as independent units apart from the bundle.

The prices of these items are yet to be revealed officially. However, a close estimate suggests that the outfit and the emote will cost around 1000 to 1800 V-Bucks. The entire Mecha Morty bundle is expected to cost about 2000 to 3000 V-Bucks.

Mecha Morty Blog Post Title:



Look at Him - Mecha Morty joins Rick in Fortnite + Get Schwifty and more!



Thanks @FN_Assist for bringing this to my attention! pic.twitter.com/9T0CdRRiOo — iFireMonkey (@iFireMonkey) August 20, 2021

Gamers can enter the Item Shop and obtain the Mecha Morty bundle or the Mecha Morty outfit by exchanging it for V-Bucks.

Several gamers have been asking for the probable release date of the Mecha Morty outfit. There hasn't been any confirmation from the developers regarding the same. However, since the poster has been released, they can expect it to be available within a few days.

Players are eager to get hold of this skin in Fortnite. They will likely team up with their friends to dress up as Rick and Morty and drop into the island to claim the Victory Royale.

Edited by Ravi Iyer