Street Fighter 6 gets officially rated, hinting at possible release date soon

Although it's slated to officially release in 2023, Street Fighter 6 has gamers around the world eagerly expecting the launch of the title. After all, Street Fighter 6’s beta test hyped up virtually everyone who played it. While fans can’t expect the game to come out until 2023, South Korea recently rated Capcom's upcoming fighting game officially.

While this doesn’t mean that the game will be released soon, it does perhaps hint that a release date will be announced soon. There’s no better time than The Game Awards, where fighting game fans will be eagerly watching and hoping for new trailers or announcements for their favorite titles and genres.

South Korea gave the game a Yellow Label, which means it's rated for persons aged 15 and above. This means that it will likely have a “Teen” rating in North America when a more official announcement comes to light.

What caused the 15 and up rating for Street Fighter 6? Jamie’s moveset is similar to drunken boxing, even if the drink he consumes isn’t alcohol. This is also likely due to the violent nature of the game's combat, or the occasional revealing outfits that female fighters wear.

South Korea rated God of War Ragnarok in February 2022, and saw a release date later that year, in November. A similar case has been noted for Horizon Forbidden West. Horizon Forbidden West was released only three months after the news broke of its rating being released.

Furthermore, Capcom’s fiscal year has one more title coming up, Resident Evil 4’s remake. The news came from a recent financial report, released by Capcom itself. It’s likely that fans probably won’t see Street Fighter 6 released until Spring or Summer 2022, but there’s still hope for more news.

The Game Awards generally sees the announcement of release dates for the biggest upcoming games. For the fighting game genre, there is no bigger title than Street Fighter 6 at the moment. Tekken 8 follows closely behind, but fans have gotten their hands on Capcom’s game, and it has only created more excitement.

Interestingly, this isn’t the only event where relevant announcements can be made. Capcom Cup 9 will take place from February 12 through February 19, 2023, and will potentially be the final major event for Street Fighter 5. With a $300,000 prize pool, it's likely to attract plenty of attention, as well as the greatest Street Fighter players in the world.

If fans don’t get official confirmation during The Game Awards on December 8, 2022, keep an eye out for Capcom Cup in early 2023. Capcom's upcoming fighting game will launch with 18 fighters, with all eight of the original World Warriors from Street Fighter 2 returning when it launches in 2023.

