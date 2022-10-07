Street Fighter 6 guide: 3 best characters for beginners

Street Fighter 6 is still a while away, thanks to its 2023 release window. However, the developer Capcom will be hosting its beta test from October 7 to 10 for select players to get a taste of what's to come. As such, fans can expect to get familiar with the iconic fighters from the series soon enough.

But which fighters would be best for newcomers? Street Fighter 6 expands upon the fundamentals of its predecessor. As such, many of the movesets should translate to the upcoming open-world fighting game. That said, it is easy to deduce which characters will be ideal for newbies.

Here are 3 beginner-friendly characters for players new to Street Fighter 6

The three ideal characters for players beginning their Street Fighter journey are:

Ryu

Luke

Guile

1) Ryu

Always training, this martial artist seeks true strength. Well-mannered and sincere, Ryu travels the globe in search of worthy opponents. Having overcome the Satsui no Hado, he now seeks yet greater heights.

Arguably the most popular character in the series, Ryu's design gets updated to reflect an older age. Despite that, the new gameplay showcases many familiar moves like Hadoken and Shoryuken.

Ryu has always been an all-rounder and keeps opponents on their toes with Hurricane Kicks and Dragon Punches. With the Denjin Charge technique, he can power up his special moves to take on anything the opponent throws at him.

2) Luke

A contractor for PMC, Luke uses his elite military background to teach mixed martial arts. His days off are spent eating junk food, playing video games, and fighting, but make no mistake - Luke plays to win.

Originally intended to be introduced in the upcoming game, Luke first made his appearance as DLC for Street Fighter 5. Another all-rounder character, he gets a more significant makeover than Ryu in terms of both looks and attire.

Luke has solid juggling potential with his uppercut move called Flash Knuckle. He can also put pressure on opponents with his projectile attacks, "Sand Blast." His normal attack moves allow him to close the distance and be surprisingly agile on the field.

3) Guile

Guile, a US Air Force pilot who fights for his country, succeeded in dismantling Shadaloo and avenging his friend Charlie. He enjoys living the family man's life, but new battlefields await him.

First appearing in Street Fighter 2, this veteran is one of many fan-favorite characters. He is known for his Sonic Boom projectile attacks, which return here. He can also utilize Sonic Blade, a stationary projectile that a follow-up Sonic Boom can power.

Unlike the other two characters, Guile is a zoner, meaning his arsenal can make it easier for players to keep a distance from their opponents. Any that dare breach his private space dish out a swift Flash Kick to kick them away.

Street Fighter 6 is the latest in the popular fighting game series and featured an explorable open world for the first time - a rarity in fighting games in general. Players can create their own custom characters to take on the single-player portion called the World Tour.

Street Fighter 6 will be released next year for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.

