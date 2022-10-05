Street Fighter 6 closed beta: Start time and end date for all regions, all playable modes, characters, and more

The Street Fighter 6 closed beta codes are finally out, and fans who have received the keys in their mail from Capcom will be able to try out the fighter when the test period goes live later this week.

The closed beta period for Capcom’s upcoming fighter will be live on October 7, 2022, at the following regional timings:

UK: 8 AM (BST)

Europe: 9 AM (CEST)

East Coast US: 3 AM (EDT)

West Coast US: 12 AM (PDT)

The testing will last until October 10, 2022, and the beta servers will officially go offline at the following regional timings:

UK: 8 AM (BST)

Europe: 9 AM (CEST)

East Coast US: 3 AM (EDT)

West Coast US: 12 AM (PDT)

However, access is limited to those who have received the beta codes for Street Fighter 6. Hence, those without the key will only be able to participate if someone shares the codes with them or if they buy them from another user.

The closed beta for the fighter will provide players with an incredible amount of content to enjoy, consisting of all the characters shown so far, multiple game modes, and more.

Everything to look out for in the Street Fighter 6 closed beta

The Street Fighter 6 closed beta will allow fans to try out a variety of game modes, some of which were already showcased at the 2022 Tokyo Game Show in September. Here is the list of game modes and matches that players with the beta codes will be able to try out:

Battle Hub Matches

Casual Matches

Challenges (Updates daily)

Character Creation (Only possible to create once)

DJ Booth

Game Center (Updates daily)

Hub Goods Shop,

Open Tournaments

Photo Spot

Ranked Matches

Training Mode

Extreme Battles (Updates daily)

For the characters who will be playable, here is a list of all the fighters that the closed beta players will be able to try out in Street Fighter 6:

Chun-Li

Guile

Jamie

Juri

Ken

Kimberly

Luke

Ryu

The beta will also be accompanied by six different stages:

Carrier Byron Taylor

Genbu Temple

Metro City Downtown

The Macho Ring

Tian Hong Yuan

Training Room

Additional features to try out in Street Fighter 6 closed beta

Apart from the various modes, there is a lot more that players will be able to try out, which is unique to the latest Street Fighter. These additional features will give the game a bit of freshness not seen in previous franchise entries. Some of the new additional features are:

Different Control types

New and varied commentary settings

Unique online match request functions

Battle Tutorials

Various battle settings

Photo mode

Players can upload and send footage from their Street Fighter 6 beta test to their various channels and feeds.

Capcom has also confirmed that those lucky enough to try out the beta of the fighter will receive a “special in-game title” as a gift. However, it’s still uncertain what this title is going to be.

