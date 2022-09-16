Street Fighter 6 TGS 2022 presentation - All 18 confirmed characters, Training, World Tour mode, and more

During Tokyo Game Show (TGS) 2022, Street Fighter 6 fans were treated to a double dose of news about the upcoming fighting game from Capcom. During their presentation, they dropped quite a few details and revealed four more characters. They also talked about game modes and the upcoming Closed Beta Test.

However, all 18 characters were confirmed today, and the developers talked in a bit more detail about four of them. In addition, players got to see the Tutorial Mode in action. The developers also showed off World Tour Mode's character creation system and tutorial.

Street Fighter 6 fans learned more about cast and modes during Capcom's TGS 2022 presentation

In the previous reveal for Street Fighter 6, Capcom had confirmed that Blanka, Ken, E. Honda, and Dhalsim would all be returning, but with some updated movesets. They discussed all four characters in a bit more detail, talking about how deadly Ken’s new kick attacks are - Jinrai Kick and Dragonrush Kick.

He has far more mobility and his kick combos are promising to be quite dangerous. Blanka now has an aerial roll, and he can use the Blanka-chan doll in a number of ways to set up combos, or even to throw an opponent off with quick damage.

However, Dhalsim now has a ton of flexibility with his Yoga Fire. His new attack, Yoga Arch, can throw people off with its angular movement, and while meditating or jumping in the air, he can angle down the move's shots. E. Honda displayed a new forward step for quick gap closing and several new strikes.

Street Fighter @StreetFighter



Luke, Jamie, Manon, Kimberly, Marisa, Lily, JP, Juri, Dee Jay, Cammy, Ryu, E. Honda, Blanka, Guile, Ken, Chun-Li, Zangief, and Dhalsim. Behold, the opening movie for World Tour, featuring art of the 18 characters on the launch roster for #StreetFighter6 Luke, Jamie, Manon, Kimberly, Marisa, Lily, JP, Juri, Dee Jay, Cammy, Ryu, E. Honda, Blanka, Guile, Ken, Chun-Li, Zangief, and Dhalsim. Behold, the opening movie for World Tour, featuring art of the 18 characters on the launch roster for #StreetFighter6.🌎 Luke, Jamie, Manon, Kimberly, Marisa, Lily, JP, Juri, Dee Jay, Cammy, Ryu, E. Honda, Blanka, Guile, Ken, Chun-Li, Zangief, and Dhalsim. 🌏 https://t.co/4tcHP3mHIc

While the team did not elaborate on everyone, the entire 18-person cast that will be available at launch has been revealed.

Luke

Jamie

Manon

Kimberly

Marisa

Lily

JP

Juri

Dee Jay

Cammy

Ryu

E. Honda

Blanka

Guile

Ken

Chun-Li

Zangief

Dhalsim

The development team made it clear that they want Street Fighter 6 to be complete at launch, with all modes and intended characters being playable. That said, Capcom will be adding more content and characters in the future. Street Fighter 5 desperately suffered at launch, with a small character pool and a sincere lack of playable modes.

On the topic of characters, while showing off the four recently revealed World Warriors, they also talked about Classic Mode and Modern Mode. The former is the traditional way to play a Street Fighter game, while the latter is a bit more simplified for new players. It will allow them to input attacks and specials more easily, making it more accessible.

Street Fighter 6 shows off the Tutorial and World Tour modes

Training mode has improved as well, giving players more options than ever when it comes to learning their favorite character. One option in training that the developers discussed has the player deal with and respond to random inputs or Drive Impacts.

While it may sound mundane, it's an excellent way to prepare for the attacks of online players. Courtesy of HiFight on Twitter, here is a translation of all of the options for Training Mode in Street Fighter 6.

HiFight(ハイファイト) @HiFightTH - Counter state

- Punish counter state

- Non-counter recovery

- Active frame

- Projectile spawn frame

- Parry active frame

- Damage or Guard recovery

- Invincible

- Normal attack invincible

- Projectile invincible - Counter state- Punish counter state- Non-counter recovery- Active frame- Projectile spawn frame- Parry active frame- Damage or Guard recovery- Invincible- Normal attack invincible- Projectile invincible https://t.co/JNzUhi6NKK

Players will now be able to see the frame data for their various attacks on the screen. It will be very useful when learning how and when to link attacks into combos, or how long a player has before an attack starts up in Street Fighter 6.

They also talked about Extreme Battle, which is a new mode. It's a wacky type where players can have a variety of gimmicks and rules to have fun, and different matches between friends. They might have to bounce a bomb between each other or have to deal with a bull occasionally charging through the stage.

World Tour mode was discussed in greater detail. The developers displayed some footage that showed off its beginning, so players could see what it's like.

It featured Luke, who would become the player character's trainer in this mode. Players have to create their avatar, however, they want it to look like. From body mass, height, skin color, and muscle amount, there's a ton of options.

Body hair to wrinkles, it covers a great deal of ground so that players can look however they feel they should. The mode also features a decent tutorial that shows players how to move and how to fight in Street Fighter 6's World Tour.

The development team stated that they want all modes to be available at launch, which would be a drastic improvement from the previous game as it was criticized for lacking multiple at launch. They also plan on having 18 characters, presumably at premiere, with more content and characters coming in the future.

There is no release date for Street Fighter 6 other than it will launch in 2023. But so far, it is jam-packed with characters, modes, and ways to experience the game. It offers something for every fighting game player, from the casual to the ultra hardcore.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far