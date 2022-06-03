Street Fighter 6 gameplay revealed - Adventure mode, returning characters, release date, and more

The Street Fighter franchise is making an epic comeback. Street Fighter 6 looks to be an open-world adventure game now. This is an incredibly bold move by Capcom and it looks like it will pay dividends.

The Street Fighter 6 showcase at the PlayStation State of Play showed off incredibly polished gameplay and an open world set in a New York City-esque vibe that rivals some of the best games today.

Classic Street Fighter characters are present in the game with the addition of newer fighters to the roster. The game will be released in 2023, and fans can expect a proper release date later this year.

There is little to stop this hype train with gameplay that looks good. Capcom is on fire right now. They have been releasing top-tier games. The new Street Fighter 6 will break all notions about what a fighting game should be. It looks like they will follow a protagonist through a linear narrative that expands on the common Street Fighter tropes.

Street Fighter 6 shows off Master Ryu, Chun-Li, and the classic Street Fighter combat style

Story continues below ad

Fans can be assured that they will be able to pull off the “Hadouken” with Ryu. He is definitely in the game and is a part of the story. Ryu seems to look older and wiser but still fights like the absolute beast.

Chun-Li was also prominently featured in the showcase and, like Ryu, also seems to be a part of the narrative. There are a ton of new characters added to the roster and story. They seem to be primarily focused on providing a decent story experience and while the classic fighting modes are still prevalent, the open world is seemingly going to stand out.

SF 6 has seemingly borrowed a ton of elements from Sifu. The combat and art styles are unique, but they have not deviated from what made the Street Fighter games special.

It has a major focus on polishing the classic combat system, and players can use a variety of combos, parries, and counters to absolutely demolish opponents.

Story continues below ad

Street Fighter @StreetFighter



Experience a brand new era of Street Fighter with a system built for creativity, vibrant art direction, and new modes that will reimagine the fighting game genre.



🏙️ Street Fighter 6 hits the scene in 2023!Experience a brand new era of Street Fighter with a system built for creativity, vibrant art direction, and new modes that will reimagine the fighting game genre. #StreetFighter6 🏙️ streetfighter.com/6/ Street Fighter 6 hits the scene in 2023!Experience a brand new era of Street Fighter with a system built for creativity, vibrant art direction, and new modes that will reimagine the fighting game genre. #StreetFighter6🏙️ streetfighter.com/6/ https://t.co/GXV4juRTKd

Online play also comes with a PS Plus subscription, but with gameplay looking so good, there is little reason why fans won’t buy this game. Street Fighter 6 is coming out sometime next year and looks to be one of the best Street Fighter games yet.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far