Fact Check: Can you still sign up for the Street Fighter 6 closed beta?

With Street Fighter 6 closed beta about to kick off in a couple of days, franchise fans are excited to get their hands on some limited codes to access the fighter.

Unfortunately, the sign-up period for the beta ended on September 30, 2022, and those who have not been able to sign-up for it during this period will not be able to get a code directly from Capcom.

Street Fighter @StreetFighter



Please make sure to link your CAPCOM ID to your console/PC account in advance in order to access the Beta.



Guide - Congratulations to the World Warriors who got an invite to participate in the CBT and thanks for all the help for the test coming up.Please make sure to link your CAPCOM ID to your console/PC account in advance in order to access the Beta.Guide - bit.ly/CapcomIDGuide Congratulations to the World Warriors who got an invite to participate in the CBT and thanks for all the help for the test coming up.Please make sure to link your CAPCOM ID to your console/PC account in advance in order to access the Beta.🌐 Guide - bit.ly/CapcomIDGuide https://t.co/pB8CCinVPw

The beta codes were sent out to a lucky few today, October 5, 2022. However, those who were not sent the codes will be able to receive one and can still manage to play the game. They can do this by buying it from someone willing to share the beta codes or selling it to them at a special rate.

However, some of the prices players charge for the codes are relatively astronomical. In a region like Japan, the Street Fighter 6 beta codes go for a minimum of 15,000 Yen.

Since this is not a legal way to obtain beta codes for Capcom's upcoming fighters, readers are advised not to invest in these scalping schemes.

What to expect from Street Fighter 6 closed beta?

As mentioned, the Street Fighter 6 closed beta codes were given out today, with the testing period going live for all regions on October 7, 2022, on the following regional timings:

UK: 8:00 am (BST)

Europe: 9:00 am (CEST)

East Coast US: 3:00 am (EDT)

West Coast US: midnight (PDT)

The beta period will end on October 10, 2022, at the exact regional timings.

The Street Fighter 6 closed beta is expected to feature a plethora of amazing content, much of which has already been revealed by Capcom in previous events like the Tokyo Game Show 2022.

The beta version will feature a Fighting Griund, Battle Hub, Training Mode, ranked as well as casual matches and a variety of other modes to access and take part in.

As for the character, the beta will allow players to get their hands on:

Ryu

Chun-Li

Guile

Jamie

Luke

Kimberly

Juri

Ken

This will be the final character list for the Street Fighter 6 closed beta. However, Capcom will add more to the roster as the official launch date approaches in 2023.

The closed beta testing period is an exciting time for Street Fighter fans waiting for the next franchise entry. Unfortunately, those who have not been able to get their hands on the codes will not be able to try the game out ahead of the official release next year unless someone shares it with them or they are looking to purchase it from scalpers.

Capcom will likely look to allow everyone to try the fighter out once before the official release and might announce an open beta test at a later date. Hence, those who cannot get a closed beta key can wait and hope for an open beta in the coming months.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far