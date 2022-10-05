Street Fighter 6's Closed Beta - Start date, available characters, and more

After Street Fighter 5’s weak launch, it’s going to be imperative that Street Fighter 6 knocks it out of the park. Things already seem very positive, with many who have played it speaking highly of how it performs. Capcom's fighting game already has more fleshed-out modes than the previous entry did at launch, and this game isn’t coming out until 2023.

The Street Fighter 6 Closed Beta will begin this week, and select players will have access to it. Sign-ups have already ended, so if you haven't received an email, it’s likely that you will not have access to the beta. There will be plenty to see and do in the Closed Beta, so here's what prospective players need to know.

Street Fighter 6 Closed Beta begins October 7, 2022

Street Fighter 6’s Closed Beta begins in just a few days. From October 7, 2022, through October 10, players will have access to a wealth of options, as well as characters. For PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC players, anyway.

However, fighting game players who did not enjoy Street Fighter 5’s rollback netcode can rejoice. Street Fighter 6’s netcode is being developed from scratch, according to Capcom’s Takayuki Nakayama.

What options will be available in the Closed Beta of Street Fighter 6? A good number of activities. Players can make their custom characters, participate in tournaments, and play through the primary modes, as well as the optional, fun content the game has to offer.

The Closed Beta's features include:

Character creation

Ranked, Casual, Battle Hub Matches

Open Tournaments

Training Mode

The Hub Goods Shop

DJ Booth

Photo Spot

Extreme Battles, Game Center, and updated daily Challenges

As you can see, there will be plenty to do. Players will have unprecedented access to the game compared to some fighting games’ beta tests in the past. They will see how the game will likely feel in its full launch, but bear in mind that much can change between now and then.

Unfortunately, not every character will be available in the Closed Beta. Eight World Warriors will be playable, including several newcomers to the cast. Here is who players will have access to:

Ryu

Luke

Jamie

Chun-Li

Guile

Kimberly

Juri

Ken

The game will feature 18 total characters at launch, with more to come in the future. Not much is available on new characters such as Jamie and Kimberly, but with the upcoming beta, players will get their hands on them and learn what they have to offer.

Regarding the two new characters in the Closed Beta, Jamie hails from Hong Kong and uses a Drunken Fist style. He deeply admires Yun and Yang and is Luke’s rival. Kimberly is an African-American Kunoichi, a practitioner of Bushin-Ryu Ninjutsu. This links her to Guy, who taught her the style. However, Kimberly put her own clever twist on the moves.

Street Fighter 6’s Closed Beta is forthcoming, and make sure to keep an eye out for Sportskeeda’s Closed Beta review, guides, and other content about Capcom’s upcoming fighting game in the coming days.

