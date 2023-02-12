Returnal PC available at a discounted price ahead of its launch

Returnal happens to be the first truly "next-generation" PlayStation exclusive to make its way over to PC, with The Last of Us remake being scheduled to release next month. While PlayStation-PC titles do go on sale post-launch, it's usually almost a three to four month wait before players can grab these games at a reduced price.

Fortunately, in the case of the upcoming Returnal PC, players can already buy it at a discounted price. Developed by Housemarque, the game is widely regarded as the most impressive PlayStation exclusive title released on the PS5.

Many players were skeptical about the game coming with a $70 price tag for PC, considering the title launched at a similar price on the PS5. However, the PC version costs a standard $60, which is a relief for people who want to get their hands on it.

If players want to save even more, they can avail a 10% discount on the game's pre-order over at Fanatical right now. While the 10% discount may not sound significant, it’s still an amount one can save if planning to pre-order the game on Steam. Here's how you can take advantage of the discount.

Returnal is already available at a discounted price ahead of its launch on PC - Head to Fanatical

Fanatical is offering an exclusive 10% discount on the pre-order of Returnal's PC version (Steam code), reducing its price from $59.99 to $53.99. That's not all. You can save an additional 7% by using a promotional code.

While the amount you save may not be sizeable, you will have the satisfaction of knowing that you grabbed a deal on a big AAA video game. Here's how you can claim the exclusive discount on the game's pre-order:

Go to Fanatical's official website.

Log into your exisiting Fanatical account or create a new one.

Search for Returnal on the store page.

Go to the game's store page and click "Add to cart."

The 10% discount is applied to the game when you add it to your cart, but you can save an additional 7% by using the code "RETURNAL17" at checkout.

In total, you will avail a 17% discount on the game's $59.99 price tag and pay just $49.69, which is a steal for players planning to pre-order the game on Steam.

Once you checkout with your desired payment method, you will receive the game's code via email, which you can redeem on Steam and begin playing the game when it releases on February 15, 2023.

