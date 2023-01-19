Returnal PC-exclusive features, system specifications, price, and release date revealed

Returnal, the PlayStation 5 exclusive that took the world by storm in 2021, has finally received a concrete release date for its PC release. The game was announced to make its PC debut during The Game Awards 2022, and while the Steam page for Returnal went live right after the event, the release date and pricing model were left to speculation.

Alongside the release date, PlayStation, in a dedicated blog post, also disclosed detailed information about the game's many PC-exclusive features that will allow PC gamers to enhance their gameplay experience. While PlayStation has been porting many flagship first-party titles to PC since 2020, Returnal marks the first "true" PlayStation 5 exclusive title to make its debut on PC.

Here's everything players can expect from the PC port of Returnal when it releases on February 15, 2023.

Returnal's PC release is equipped with advanced graphical features, including ray-tracing, Nvidia DLSS, DualSense support, and more

Developed by Housemarque, the Finnish developer behind games like Resogun and Matterfall, Returnal is the studio's biggest and most ambitious title, given that the developer is mostly known for creating isometric and 2D side-scroller titles. Upon its release back in 2021, the game was lauded by players and critics as one of the best experiences on Sony's new-gen console hardware, the PlayStation 5.

The game even went on to win the best action game award at The Game Awards 2022 and was a nominee for Game of the Year 2022. With the game finally making its PC debut in less than a month, PC players can finally experience what is arguably one of the best first-party PlayStation 5 titles.

Returnal's updated system requirements

PlayStation has also published a detailed system specifications chart, reviewing the minimum and recommended PC hardware players must have to play Returnal. Here are the system requirements for the game:

Minimum (720p @60fps)

OS: Windows 10 64-bit (version 1903)

Windows 10 64-bit (version 1903) Processor: Intel Core i5-6400 (4 core 2.7GHz) AMD Ryzen 5 1500X (4 core 3.5GHz)

Intel Core i5-6400 (4 core 2.7GHz) AMD Ryzen 5 1500X (4 core 3.5GHz) Memory: 16 GB RAM

16 GB RAM Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 (6 GB) AMD Radeon RX 580 (8 GB)

NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 (6 GB) AMD Radeon RX 580 (8 GB) Storage: 60 GB available space

60 GB available space Additional Notes: SSD Recommended

Recommended (1080p @60fps)

OS: Windows 10 64-bit (version 1903)

Windows 10 64-bit (version 1903) Processor: Intel i7-8700 (6 core 3.7 GHz) AMD Ryzen 7 2700X (8 core 3.7 GHz)

Intel i7-8700 (6 core 3.7 GHz) AMD Ryzen 7 2700X (8 core 3.7 GHz) Memory: 16 GB RAM

16 GB RAM Graphics: NVIDIA RTX 2070 Super (8 GB) AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT (12 GB)

NVIDIA RTX 2070 Super (8 GB) AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT (12 GB) Storage: 60 GB available space

Ray Tracing (4K @60fps with DLSS)

OS: Windows 10 64-bit (version 1903)

Windows 10 64-bit (version 1903) Processor: Intel i9-11900K (8 core 3.5 GHz) AMD Ryzen 9 5900X (12 core 3.7 GHz)

Intel i9-11900K (8 core 3.5 GHz) AMD Ryzen 9 5900X (12 core 3.7 GHz) Memory: 32 GB RAM

32 GB RAM Graphics: NVIDIA RTX 3080 (12 GB) AMD Radeon RX 6950 XT (16 GB)

NVIDIA RTX 3080 (12 GB) AMD Radeon RX 6950 XT (16 GB) Storage: 60 GB available space

Pricing and pre-purchase bonuses

Surprisingly, the game's PC release is priced at the standard $60 instead of its original $70 for the PlayStation 5 version. PlayStation PC LLC and Housemarque have also ditched the game's Deluxe Edition and made the bonus available as a pre-order for players that pre-purchase the title.

The pre-order bonus includes the following:

Electropylon Driver weapon.

Hollowseeker weapon.

One Reflex Stimulant.

One Pulsating Mass artifact.

One Adrenaline Booster.

It should be noted that pre-order items are strictly for in-game use and can also be earned via story progression, thus, players that do not want to pre-purchase the game won't miss out on any of the content. There are also two Steam-exclusive in-game outfits for the game's protagonist, Selene, which players can unlock simply by linking their Steam account with a PlayStation account.

Steam-exclusive suits include:

ASTRA Model 9 Prototype Suit.

ASTRA Model 14 Tactical Suit.

PC exclusive features

Apart from the pre-purchase information, PlayStation and Housemarque also detailed PC-exclusive features that players can expect on the first day of Returnal's PC release. These include:

Support for achievements, complete with an in-game progress tracker.

Five graphical pre-sets and in-game performance metrics, including an FPS counter, a GPU and CPU usage gauge, and a latency tracker.

Support for 16:10, Ultrawide (21:9), and Super Ultrawide (32:9) aspect ratios.

Support for NVIDIA’s DLSS and NVIDIA NIS, as well as AMD’s FSR(2), for increased performance on various configurations.

Support for PlayStation DualSense features such as haptic feedback and adaptive triggers (on a wired connection).

Mouse and keyboard support with a fully customizable layout.

Expanded accessibility options, including an alt-fire crosshair charging notification.

Support for Dolby Atmos, as well as 3D Audio on select stereo headphones or compatible speakers.

Returnal's PC release will also come packed with The Tower of Sisyphus expansion, the photo mode, and the newly added co-op game modes.

