5 best GPUs to play Hogwarts Legacy with ray tracing

Hogwarts Legacy, a long-awaited game from Avalanche Software, has finally been released with state-of-the-art graphics that completely immerse players in a fantastical environment. Also being an open-world title, it indicates that there will be a lot of textures to handle and load.

Although Hogwarts Legacy's system requirements aren't particularly high, it's safe to say that it’ll need a strong GPU to play, especially if it’s gonna run on highest graphical settings with ray tracing.

So, if you’re a die-hard fan of Harry Potter and want to immerse yourself even more in the game, have a look at our selection of the five best GPUs.

Hogwarts Legacy system requirements

To play Hogwarts Legacy with every slider at its maximum setting, the system will need to meet some demanding specifications. At a minimum, the game requires at least a Nvidia GTX 960 and Intel Core i5-6600 processor. However, for something like ray tracing, it’ll need a lot more than that, which can make a dent in your wallet.

Keeping all of this in mind, we’ve selected five GPUs that will deliver on every important aspect. From future-proof premium GPUs to budget-friendly values that will still meet the requirements flawlessly.

5) RTX 3060 Ti

Starting our list with RTX 3060 Ti - the best choice for providing ray tracing in a budget constraint.

The Ampere architecture, on which the RTX 3060 Ti is based, was created to meet the graphics requirements of 1080p gameplay. It also features an 8GB GDDR6 VRAM alongside a 256-bit memory interface that can handle all the latest AAA titles on high to ultra settings with 60 fps at 1440p settings, including Avalanche's latest release.

RTX 3060 Ti provides a better ray tracing experience than the earlier RTX 20 series. Once they enable real-time RT together with DLSS, players will be able to enjoy the magical world with very detailed graphics.

The RTX 3060 Ti is the ideal choice at a medium pricing point and is capable of providing Hogwarts Legacy players with the outstanding in-game experience they're yearning for.

4) Intel Arc A770

This is the most powerful Intel Arc GPU we’ve seen yet. According to the company, the Arc A770 outperforms Nvidia's GeForce RTX 3060 in numerous games while playing at 1080p with ray tracing enabled, which has been confirmed by the initial batch of reviews.

With 16GB of GDDR6 VRAM, this GPU can handle Hogwarts Legacy on high to ultra settings with 60+ and 45+ fps at 1080p (RT disabled) and with ray tracing enabled, respectively.

Intel Arc A770 includes dedicated cores that can accelerate a faster version of XeSS available in Hogwarts Legacy, which is a great replacement for FSR 2.

3) Radeon RX 6750 XT

This card is one of the best options if you want the most realistic Hogwarts Legacy experience possible because it can deliver a nearly flawless gaming experience at 1080p and 1440p resolutions. Its performance is extremely comparable to that of the RTX 3070, and as we discovered in a thorough comparison, it frequently outperforms the Nvidia card.

According to the spec sheet, it has a whopping 12GB GDDR6 VRAM with a 192-bit interface, making it not just a good choice for gaming, but for professional usage as well. Hogwarts Legacy can be played on this GPU on high to ultra settings at 40+ fps, with ray tracing enabled.

2) Radeon RX 6800 XT

Radeon RX 6800 XT was launched in 2020 as a solid 4K gaming GPU. This model is marginally less potent than the RTX 3080 and significantly more than the Nvidia RTX 3070 Ti.

As one of the top-of-the-line RDNA 2 cards for gaming, it offers strong performance at 1440p and 4k resolutions. It can also handle major AAA titles with ease.

The DirectX 12 Ultimate-compatible Ray Accelerators are, without a doubt, another significant change to the architecture, which allows AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT to support real-time ray tracing at a playable frame rate. Hogwarts Legacy can be played on this GPU on high to ultra settings at 55+ fps, with ray-tracing enabled.

1) RTX 4070 Ti

If budgeting is not an issue, the powerful Zotac GeForce RTX 4070 Ti from the most recent GeForce RTX 40 series is one of the best graphics cards available on the market.

For the most authentic Hogwarts Legacy experience possible, this card is the best option since it can deliver an impeccable gaming experience at 4K and 8K resolutions.

Featuring 12GB GDDR6 VRAM alongside a 192-bit memory interface, which can handle the latest AAA title like Hogwarts Legacy on ultra settings with 75+ fps at 1080p, with ray tracing enabled.

Furthermore, investing in an RTX 4070 Ti is a fantastic way to future-proof your gaming rig. The most recent AAA games that will be published in the coming months will run well on it, giving you the best performance for your money.

Note: We may receive a small commission from the links included in the article.

