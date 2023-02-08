Best Hogwarts Legacy graphics settings for Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 and RTX 3070 Ti

The Nvidia RTX 3070 is aging like fine wine, and it is one of the best cards for playing Hogwarts Legacy, the latest ARPG from Avalanche Software and WB Games. The video card was launched as a 1440p, or QHD, gaming champion in 2020, and to date, it can handle pretty much any title at that resolution.
Hogwarts Legacy is among the most demanding games on the market. However, the developers have optimized the title well, and it runs smoothly even on lower-end GPUs, so a high-end 70-class GPU will never face problems in the game.
Like any other AAA release, the title comes with a plethora of graphics options. Thus, fine-tuning the settings can be a bit of a chore.
Hogwarts Legacy runs like a breeze on the RTX 3070 and 3070 Ti
Gaming rigs powered by the RTX 3070 and 3070 Ti will not face any major hiccups in running the latest AAA titles on the market. The cards are quite competitive at 1440p, which leaves room for gamers to dial down to 1080p if they want higher framerates.
Hogwarts Legacy, however, is optimized enough to run at QHD. With some tweaking, the game runs well at 4K as well.
Best graphics settings for the RTX 3070 at 1440p
At 1440p, gamers can enjoy over 60 FPS with the following settings applied:
Display Options
- Windowed Mode: Windowed Fullscreen
- Select Monitor: Primary monitor
- Resolution: 2560 x 1440
- Rendering Resolution: 2560 x 1440 - 100%
- Anti-Aliasing Mode: Nvidia DLAA
- Upscale Type: None
- Upscale Mode: None
- Upscale Sharpness: 0
- Frame Generation: Off
- Nvidia Reflex Low Latency: On
- V-Sync: Off
- Framerate: Uncapped
- HDR: As per preference.
- Image Calibration: As per preference.
- Field of View: +20.0 recommended, but gamers can choose as per preference
- Motion Blur: Off
- Depth of Field: On
- Chromatic Aberration: Off
- Film Grain: Off
- Select GPU: Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070
Graphics Options
- Global Quality Preset: Ultra
- Effects Quality: Ultra
- Material Quality: Ultra
- Fog Quality: Ultra
- Sky Quality: Ultra
- Foliage Quality: Ultra
- Post Process Quality: Ultra
- Shadow Quality: Ultra
- Texture Quality: Ultra
- View Distance Quality: Ultra
- Population Quality: Ultra
- Ray Tracing Reflections: On
- Ray Tracing Shadows: On
- Ray Tracing Ambient Occlusion: On
- Ray Tracing Quality: Medium
Best graphics settings for the RTX 3070 at 2160p 4K
With the following settings applied, the 3070 will be able to play Hogwarts Legacy at 4K while maintaining a decent framerate of close to 60 FPS.
Display Options
- Window mode: Fullscreen
- Select monitor: Your primary monitor.
- Resolution: 3840x2160
- Rendering Resolution: 100%
- Upscale Type: Nvidia DLSS
- Upscale Mode: Nvidia DLSS Quality
- Upscale Sharpness: As per preference.
- Nvidia Low Reflex Latency: On
- Vsync: Off
- Framerate: Uncapped
- HDR: Off
- Field of View: +20 (Recommended, but users can choose as per your preference)
- Motion Blur: As per preference
- Depth of Field: As per preference
- Chromatic Aberration: As per preference.
- Film Grain: As per preference.
- Select GPU: Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070
Graphics Options
- Global Quality Preset: High
- Effects Quality: High
- Material Quality: High
- Fog Quality: High
- Sky Quality: High
- Foliage Quality: High
- Post Process Quality: High
- Shadow Quality: High
- Texture Quality: High
- View Distance Quality: High
- Population Quality: High
- Ray Tracing Reflections: On
- Ray Tracing Shadows: On
- Ray Tracing Ambient Occlusion: On
- Ray Tracing Quality: Medium
Best graphics settings for the RTX 3070 Ti at 1440p
The 3070 Ti can max out Hogwarts Legacy at 1440p. The best settings are listed below.
Display Options
- Windowed Mode: Windowed Fullscreen
- Select Monitor: Primary monitor
- Resolution: 2560 x 1440
- Rendering Resolution: 2560 x 1440 - 100%
- Anti-Aliasing Mode: Nvidia DLAA
- Upscale Type: None
- Upscale Mode: None
- Upscale Sharpness: 0
- Frame Generation: Off
- Nvidia Reflex Low Latency: On
- V-Sync: Off
- Framerate: Uncapped
- HDR: As per preference.
- Image Calibration: As per preference.
- Field of View: +20.0 recommended, but gamers can choose as per preference
- Motion Blur: Off
- Depth of Field: On
- Chromatic Aberration: Off
- Film Grain: Off
- Select GPU: Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 Ti
Graphics Options
- Global Quality Preset: Ultra
- Effects Quality: Ultra
- Material Quality: Ultra
- Fog Quality: Ultra
- Sky Quality: Ultra
- Foliage Quality: Ultra
- Post Process Quality: Ultra
- Shadow Quality: Ultra
- Texture Quality: Ultra
- View Distance Quality: Ultra
- Population Quality: Ultra
- Ray Tracing Reflections: On
- Ray Tracing Shadows: On
- Ray Tracing Ambient Occlusion: On
- Ray Tracing Quality: High
Best graphics settings for the RTX 3070 Ti at 2160p 4K
At 4K, gamers can get almost 60 FPS with an RTX 3070 Ti with the following settings applied.
Display Options
- Window mode: Fullscreen
- Select monitor: Your primary monitor.
- Resolution: 3840x2160
- Rendering Resolution: 100%
- Upscale Type: Nvidia DLSS
- Upscale Mode: Nvidia DLSS Quality
- Upscale Sharpness: As per preference.
- Nvidia Low Reflex Latency: On
- Vsync: Off
- Framerate: Uncapped
- HDR: Off
- Field of View: +20 (Recommended, but users can choose as per your preference)
- Motion Blur: As per preference
- Depth of Field: As per preference
- Chromatic Aberration: As per preference.
- Film Grain: As per preference.
- Select GPU: Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 Ti
Graphics Options
- Global Quality Preset: High
- Effects Quality: High
- Material Quality: High
- Fog Quality: High
- Sky Quality: High
- Foliage Quality: High
- Post Process Quality: High
- Shadow Quality: High
- Texture Quality: High
- View Distance Quality: High
- Population Quality: High
- Ray Tracing Reflections: On
- Ray Tracing Shadows: On
- Ray Tracing Ambient Occlusion: On
- Ray Tracing Quality: Medium
Overall, Hogwarts Legacy runs pretty well on high-end last-gen RTX 30 series GPUs. The title has been optimized to utilize the maximum of the underlying silicon with the latest game-ready driver update. Thus, fans with an RTX 3070 or 3070 Ti are in for a treat.
