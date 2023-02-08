Best Hogwarts Legacy graphics settings for Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 and RTX 3070 Ti

The Nvidia RTX 3070 is aging like fine wine, and it is one of the best cards for playing Hogwarts Legacy, the latest ARPG from Avalanche Software and WB Games. The video card was launched as a 1440p, or QHD, gaming champion in 2020, and to date, it can handle pretty much any title at that resolution.

Hogwarts Legacy is among the most demanding games on the market. However, the developers have optimized the title well, and it runs smoothly even on lower-end GPUs, so a high-end 70-class GPU will never face problems in the game.

Like any other AAA release, the title comes with a plethora of graphics options. Thus, fine-tuning the settings can be a bit of a chore.

Hogwarts Legacy runs like a breeze on the RTX 3070 and 3070 Ti

Gaming rigs powered by the RTX 3070 and 3070 Ti will not face any major hiccups in running the latest AAA titles on the market. The cards are quite competitive at 1440p, which leaves room for gamers to dial down to 1080p if they want higher framerates.

Hogwarts Legacy, however, is optimized enough to run at QHD. With some tweaking, the game runs well at 4K as well.

Best graphics settings for the RTX 3070 at 1440p

At 1440p, gamers can enjoy over 60 FPS with the following settings applied:

Display Options

Windowed Mode : Windowed Fullscreen

: Windowed Fullscreen Select Monitor : Primary monitor

: Primary monitor Resolution : 2560 x 1440

: 2560 x 1440 Rendering Resolution : 2560 x 1440 - 100%

: 2560 x 1440 - 100% Anti-Aliasing Mode : Nvidia DLAA

: Nvidia DLAA Upscale Type : None

: None Upscale Mode : None

: None Upscale Sharpness : 0

: 0 Frame Generation : Off

: Off Nvidia Reflex Low Latency : On

: On V-Sync : Off

: Off Framerate : Uncapped

: Uncapped HDR : As per preference.

: As per preference. Image Calibration : As per preference.

: As per preference. Field of View: +20.0 recommended, but gamers can choose as per preference

+20.0 recommended, but gamers can choose as per preference Motion Blur : Off

: Off Depth of Field : On

: On Chromatic Aberration : Off

: Off Film Grain : Off

: Off Select GPU: Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070

Graphics Options

Global Quality Preset: Ultra

Ultra Effects Quality : Ultra

: Ultra Material Quality: Ultra

Ultra Fog Quality: Ultra

Ultra Sky Quality: Ultra

Ultra Foliage Quality: Ultra

Ultra Post Process Quality: Ultra

Ultra Shadow Quality: Ultra

Ultra Texture Quality: Ultra

Ultra View Distance Quality: Ultra

Ultra Population Quality: Ultra

Ultra Ray Tracing Reflections: On

On Ray Tracing Shadows: On

On Ray Tracing Ambient Occlusion: On

On Ray Tracing Quality: Medium

Best graphics settings for the RTX 3070 at 2160p 4K

With the following settings applied, the 3070 will be able to play Hogwarts Legacy at 4K while maintaining a decent framerate of close to 60 FPS.

Display Options

Window mode: Fullscreen

Fullscreen Select monitor: Your primary monitor.

Your primary monitor. Resolution: 3840x2160

3840x2160 Rendering Resolution: 100%

100% Upscale Type: Nvidia DLSS

Nvidia DLSS Upscale Mode: Nvidia DLSS Quality

Nvidia DLSS Quality Upscale Sharpness: As per preference.

As per preference. Nvidia Low Reflex Latency: On

On Vsync: Off

Off Framerate: Uncapped

Uncapped HDR: Off

Off Field of View: +20 (Recommended, but users can choose as per your preference)

+20 (Recommended, but users can choose as per your preference) Motion Blur: As per preference

As per preference Depth of Field: As per preference

As per preference Chromatic Aberration: As per preference.

As per preference. Film Grain: As per preference.

As per preference. Select GPU: Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070

Graphics Options

Global Quality Preset: High

High Effects Quality: High

High Material Quality: High

High Fog Quality: High

High Sky Quality: High

High Foliage Quality: High

High Post Process Quality: High

High Shadow Quality: High

High Texture Quality: High

High View Distance Quality: High

High Population Quality: High

High Ray Tracing Reflections: On

On Ray Tracing Shadows: On

On Ray Tracing Ambient Occlusion: On

On Ray Tracing Quality: Medium

Best graphics settings for the RTX 3070 Ti at 1440p

The 3070 Ti can max out Hogwarts Legacy at 1440p. The best settings are listed below.

Display Options

Windowed Mode : Windowed Fullscreen

: Windowed Fullscreen Select Monitor : Primary monitor

: Primary monitor Resolution : 2560 x 1440

: 2560 x 1440 Rendering Resolution : 2560 x 1440 - 100%

: 2560 x 1440 - 100% Anti-Aliasing Mode : Nvidia DLAA

: Nvidia DLAA Upscale Type : None

: None Upscale Mode : None

: None Upscale Sharpness : 0

: 0 Frame Generation : Off

: Off Nvidia Reflex Low Latency : On

: On V-Sync : Off

: Off Framerate : Uncapped

: Uncapped HDR : As per preference.

: As per preference. Image Calibration : As per preference.

: As per preference. Field of View: +20.0 recommended, but gamers can choose as per preference

+20.0 recommended, but gamers can choose as per preference Motion Blur : Off

: Off Depth of Field : On

: On Chromatic Aberration : Off

: Off Film Grain : Off

: Off Select GPU: Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 Ti

Graphics Options

Global Quality Preset: Ultra

Ultra Effects Quality : Ultra

: Ultra Material Quality: Ultra

Ultra Fog Quality: Ultra

Ultra Sky Quality: Ultra

Ultra Foliage Quality: Ultra

Ultra Post Process Quality: Ultra

Ultra Shadow Quality: Ultra

Ultra Texture Quality: Ultra

Ultra View Distance Quality: Ultra

Ultra Population Quality: Ultra

Ultra Ray Tracing Reflections: On

On Ray Tracing Shadows: On

On Ray Tracing Ambient Occlusion: On

On Ray Tracing Quality: High

Best graphics settings for the RTX 3070 Ti at 2160p 4K

At 4K, gamers can get almost 60 FPS with an RTX 3070 Ti with the following settings applied.

Display Options

Window mode: Fullscreen

Fullscreen Select monitor: Your primary monitor.

Your primary monitor. Resolution: 3840x2160

3840x2160 Rendering Resolution: 100%

100% Upscale Type: Nvidia DLSS

Nvidia DLSS Upscale Mode: Nvidia DLSS Quality

Nvidia DLSS Quality Upscale Sharpness: As per preference.

As per preference. Nvidia Low Reflex Latency: On

On Vsync: Off

Off Framerate: Uncapped

Uncapped HDR: Off

Off Field of View: +20 (Recommended, but users can choose as per your preference)

+20 (Recommended, but users can choose as per your preference) Motion Blur: As per preference

As per preference Depth of Field: As per preference

As per preference Chromatic Aberration: As per preference.

As per preference. Film Grain: As per preference.

As per preference. Select GPU: Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 Ti

Graphics Options

Global Quality Preset: High

High Effects Quality: High

High Material Quality: High

High Fog Quality: High

High Sky Quality: High

High Foliage Quality: High

High Post Process Quality: High

High Shadow Quality: High

High Texture Quality: High

High View Distance Quality: High

High Population Quality: High

High Ray Tracing Reflections: On

On Ray Tracing Shadows: On

On Ray Tracing Ambient Occlusion: On

On Ray Tracing Quality: Medium

Overall, Hogwarts Legacy runs pretty well on high-end last-gen RTX 30 series GPUs. The title has been optimized to utilize the maximum of the underlying silicon with the latest game-ready driver update. Thus, fans with an RTX 3070 or 3070 Ti are in for a treat.

Note: We may receive a small commission from the links included in the article.

Poll : 0 votes