AMD Radeon RX 6000 series GPUs represent awesome value. Multiple Team Red GPUs have proven to be more sensible choices over Nvidia's graphics cards. AMD has caught up with Team Green and offers competitive in-game performances. Thus, it is no surprise that gamers are hunting down the best deals on AMD cards.

Unfortunately, the new RDNA 3-based RX 7000 series graphics cards will not hit the market until December 13. Thus, gamers will mostly be restricted to deals on the RX 6000 series cards.

Several products have been massively discounted this Black Friday and the list includes AMD Radeon graphics cards. Thus, this week might be the best time of the year to pick up a solid deal on a shiny graphics card.

A guide to securing the best deals on AMD Radeon RX 6000 series GPUs this Black Friday

Gamers can save hundreds of dollars on RX 6000 series graphics cards this Black Friday. Multiple GPUs have been massively discounted at leading computer hardware retail stores.

1) Radeon RX 6500 XT (was $200, now $170)

The XFX Speedster QICK 210 Radeon RX 6500 XT 4 GB card (Image via XFX)

The Radeon RX 6500 XT is a modest entry-level graphics card. This GPU can play most titles at playable framerates with some compromises in visual fidelity.

Upon launch, the 6500 XT was criticized for representing bad value. It traditionally sells for around $200. However, in the ongoing Black Friday sale, gamers can pick the MSI Mech 2x variant for just $175 at Best Buy.

The Gigabyte Gaming OC variant of the card is selling for just $169.99 after applying a limited-time promo code on Newegg.

2) Radeon RX 6600 (was $279, now $189)

The RX 6600 reference edition (Image via MSI)

The RX 6600 is a capable graphics card for 1080p gaming. While it initially launched with a hefty price tag of $280, the MSI Mech 2x 8G variant is selling for as low as $189.99 on Newegg this Black Friday.

Alternatively, gamers can also pick up the ASRock Radeon RX 6600 8 GB variant for $210. The card is bundled with up to two free video games.

3) Radeon RX 6650 XT (was $300, now $260)

The AMD Radeon RX 6650 XT is a slightly amped-up version of the RX 6600 XT. It offers around five percent more performance in video games.

The graphics card was initially launched for $375 as part of the mid-cycle refresh to RDNA 2 GPUs. However, it is available for just $260 on Newegg this Black Friday.

4) Radeon RX 6700 XT (was $434.99, now $349.99)

The Radeon RX 6700 XT is AMD's 1440p gaming champion. The card was initially introduced for $434.99, which made it a bad value when pitched against Team Green options.

However, gamers can save up to $90 on select add-in board (AIB) variants of this GPU. The MSI Mech 2x variant of the card is currently selling for just $349.99 after a $20 rebate on Newegg. Users can also get up to two video games for free with this purchase.

5) Radeon RX 6750 XT (was $549, now $449)

The ASRock Radeon RX 6750 XT 12 GB Phantom Gaming D (Image via Newegg)

The AMD Radeon RX 6750 XT is a slightly overclocked version of the 6700 XT. It is marginally faster than the original release from 2020.

The card has an MSRP of $509. However, its reference variant is available for just $449 on AMD Store. Buyers can also get a free copy of Callisto Protocol with their purchase.

6) Radeon RX 6900 XT (was $999, now $679)

The AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT (Image via MSI)

The AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT is a high-end 4K-capable graphics card from Team Red. It was initially launched for $999 back in 2020. Recently, AMD slashed its price to $700.

However, in the ongoing Black Friday sale on AMD Store, gamers can save $20 more. The reference variant of the card is available for just $679.

7) Radeon RX 6950 XT (was $1,099, now $779.99)

MSI Radeon RX 6950 XT Gaming X Trio (Image via MSI)

The AMD Radeon RX 6950 XT is currently the best-in-class offering from Team Red. The card was previously slashed down to $949. However, gamers can save a bunch of money if they opt for the Black Friday deals on this product.

The MSI Gaming X Trio variant of the card is available for just $779 on Newegg. The AMD reference version can be picked up for $849 via the company's website.

