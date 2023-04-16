5 best budget gaming laptops in 2023

Gaming laptops entered the market after companies decided to make laptops more powerful and capable. These products are aimed at consumers who often have to move around and cannot set up a gaming rig in their quarters. They have become popular as mobile gaming devices that can compete with decent desktop builds.

The market is currently filled with different options and provides gaming laptops in almost every price range. Laptops can be used for professional work and gaming activities with the help of advanced mobile components. That said, there are a few compromises that have to be made while purchasing a budget gaming laptop.

This article will list some of the best budget gaming laptops that users can purchase in 2023.

Note: The choices are subjective and reflect the opinion of the author. The list is sorted based on the price of the products.

Best gaming laptops for 2023 for budget buyers

Modern gaming laptops feature the latest hardware with powerful processors but come at a hefty price tag. The top-shelf products in the gaming world usually cater to the enthusiast category of users. However, the average consumer will generally opt for a laptop with standard specs that can provide high frame rates.

Frames per second (FPS) is a crucial factor that can be a deal-breaker for gamers who prefer playing competitive titles like Valorant, Counter-Strike: Global Offensive (CS: GO), and Modern Warfare 2. Be that as it may, leisure gamers often prioritize graphics quality.

1) ASUS TUF F15 ($749.99)

The ASUS TUF F15 is easily one of the best entry-level devices in the gaming laptop market. It boasts a powerful Intel Core i5-10300H processor with the Nvidia GTX 1650 graphics card. It has a solid build capable of absorbing most shocks without damaging the internals. The screen features a high 144 Hz refresh rate with a 1920x1080 resolution.

Specs ASUS TUF F15 CPU Intel Core i5-10300H GPU NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 RAM 8 GB Display 1920X1080

It performs well in almost all popular multiplayer titles and provides compelling performances in AAA titles. It can also be used for work activities due to its powerful hardware.

2) MSI GV15 ($750)

The MSI GV15 is another attractive option in the budget range. It has a fast, responsive 144 Hz display with a 1920x1080 resolution. This 15.6-inch device packs an Intel Core i5-11400H processor paired with the Nvidia GTX 1650 graphics card. It has a capable set of cooling fans to protect the device and the Nahimic 3 audio system for an improved experience.

Specs MSI GV15 CPU Intel Core i5-11400H GPU NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 RAM 8 GB Display 1920X1080

The device can stand out among all other choices due to its raw performance output in the entire price range. It can also be used for renderings and other work-related tasks.

3) Acer Nitro 5 ($839.99)

The Acer Nitro 5 offers a powerful graphics chipset with the Nvidia RTX 3050 paired with a capable Intel Core i5-10300H. This is a viable option for gamers as it provides a great experience with a neat 1920x1080 resolution 144 Hz display. The IPS panel offers more vibrant and color-accurate visuals for content consumption.

Specs Acer Nitro 5 CPU Intel Core i5-10300H GPU NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 RAM 8 GB Display 1920X1080

The battery life is comparatively good due to its power-efficient hardware, and it can be used for professional activities.

4) HP Gaming Pavilion 15 ($899.00)

The HP Gaming Pavilion 15 provides excellent value for money with its AMD Ryzen 5 4600H processor and an Nvidia GTX 1650 graphics card. This device can support a majority of recent games from both multiplayer and single-player categories. It has a good battery life and can easily handle most tasks without any hiccups.

Specs HP Gaming Pavilion 15 CPU AMD Ryzen 5 4600H GPU NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 RAM 8 GB Display 1920X1080

The screen gets reasonably bright and features a refresh rate of 144 Hz for competitive gaming. It has a good CPU and GPU pairing, enabling it to draw out maximum power from the hardware.

5) Lenovo Ideapad L340 ($969.99)

The Lenovo Ideapad L340 is a durable and reliable device that comes with the Intel Core i5-9300H processor and the Nvidia GTX 1650 graphics card. It has a subtle build that can be an excellent choice for esthetic enthusiasts while also providing great gaming capabilities. The screen is a 1920x1080 IPS panel for considerable visual quality.

Specs Lenovo Ideapad L340 CPU Intel Core i5-9300H GPU NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 RAM 8 GB Display 1920X1080

It offers a significant amount of battery backup when used for day-to-day activities and can be used in quiet mode for reduced fan noise.

Consumers can track the prices of such products as they tend to go on sale. Be sure to follow Sportskeeda for more devices and peripheral lists.

Note: We may receive a small commission from the links included in the article.

