5 best gaming laptops to play Overwatch 2

Blizzard will soon launch its much-anticipated free-to-play hero-shooter title, Overwatch 2. The brand-new experience, a sequel to Overwatch, will feature the same core aspect that the original title popularized: a combination of first-person shooting and other-worldly abilities. However, it also features some intriguing changes.

Overwatch 2 will come with some new mechanics besides the expected graphical enhancements. The game will include a new five versus five format, an improved PvE experience, and an exciting rework of the original heroes and the ability system.

Overwatch 2 is more demanding than its predecessor in terms of hardware. One will require a dedicated graphical unit to accommodate the game's faster gameplay and intricate detailing. That said, many modern gaming laptops are capable enough to run the game at adequate frame rates and good graphics. This article will list five of them.

Note: This list is subjective and reflects the writer's opinion.

Here are 5 gaming laptops that are best suited for Overwatch 2

5) MSI GF75 Thin

Looking to invest in a thin and portable gaming laptop? The MSI GF75 Thin may fit your needs perfectly under the attractive $800 budget. That said, it is only suitable for Overwatch 2 in medium or low settings, considering the title's enhanced graphical aspects.

The GF75 Thin comes with the Intel Core i5-10300H processor at 2.5GHz and 4GB NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650Ti graphics. The display is a 17.3" FHD IPS with support of up to 144Hz. The high refresh rate support, powerful GPU-CPU combo at a steal deal, and portability make it a very good investment for those on budget.

4) Lenovo Ideapad Gaming 3

Lenovo Ideapad Gaming 3 is best for those looking for a budget-friendly laptop for Overwatch 2. The Intel i5 (11th gen) and RTX 1650 combo should be sufficient to run the upcoming game at good frame rates. The processor offers an impressive 3.1 GHz base clock speed (4.4 GHz max) for a budget gaming laptop.

The aforementioned range of laptops also comes with a 15.6" FHD IPS display and refresh rate support of up to 120 Hz, upgradable RAM, fast storage options, and more to think about.

3) Asus TUF DASH 15

Asus offers an interesting combo of GeForce RTX 3050 Ti and Intel Core i7-11370H at a pretty good price. It also comes with a 15.6 IPS FHD display and a refresh rate support of up to 144 Hz, making it one of the best laptop deals to consider. That said, this one lacks a notable lack of storage options.

The presence of the Intel Core i7-11370H and RTX 3050Ti will allow gamers to access the power of a fast 12MB cache, up to 4.8GHz CPU clock speed, and 4GB GDDR6 dedicated GPU unit in Overwatch 2. However, the laptop doesn't feature a good cooling system, and thus, high-performance gaming may wear out its hardware's lifeline quickly.

2) Acer Nitro 5

Another profoundly powerful and portable machine, Acer Nitro 5, offers gamers a range of laptop models to suit their needs. One can go with any models featuring Intel i5 (10, 11, 12th generations) and RTX 3050 combo for Overwatch 2.

Apart from the powerful GPU-CPU options, Acer Nitro 5 has a crisp IPS display ranging from 15.6" to 17.3" in size and refresh rates of up to 144 Hz. The laptops are also ideally priced, depending on the specifications one chooses to go with.

1) Lenovo Legion 5 Pro (RTX 3060)

One of the best gaming laptops currently available on the market, the Lenovo Legion 5 Pro is powered by AMD Ryzen 7 CPUs and dedicated NVIDIA RTX graphics. One can choose between a model offering AMD Ryzen 7 and RTX 3060 for Overwatch 2.

The powerful Lenovo Legion machine also comes with 16GB of system RAM, a beautiful 16" IPS display supporting up to 165 Hz refresh rate, spacious and fast storage options, and more.

Besides being the best, Lenovo Legion 5 Pro is notably one of the priciest laptops. Blizzard's new hero-shooter demands a lot but may not be able to utilize the full potential of a Legion 5 Pro unless one wants to play the game in high graphical settings and resolution.

