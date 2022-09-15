5 best ultrabooks and premium laptops in 2022

Ultrabooks are suitable for a wide range of people, including students, professionals, and gamers. Battery life, display, keyboard, and build quality are some aspects that are not bested by other laptops in the market.

The term "Ultrabook" was created by Intel. It refers to laptops that are top-notch and define standards.

Every year, ultrabooks are updated to pack the latest technology in order to stay on top of the food chain. However, that does not mean that the previous model has become outdated. Due to the specifications of the laptops, longevity is lengthened, making them suitable for the next five years or so.

This article lists five of the best ultrabooks to buy this year.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinions of the writer

Apple MacBook Air M2, ASUS Zenbook Pro Duo 14 OLED UX8402, and 3 other great ultrabooks and premium laptops in 2022

1) Apple MacBook Air M2

The Apple MacBook Air M2 (Image via Apple)

The latest Apple MacBook is currently the best lightweight laptop on the market and only weighs 1.2 kgs (2.7 lbs).

The M2 chip is powerful and super efficient and helps with its battery life, letting it run for more than 14 hours on a single charge. Moreover, it has eight cores (four performance cores, four efficiency cores) coupled with a 10-core GPU installed on the chipset.

The device has 16GB LPDDR5 RAM and 1TB SSD, which is unfortunately not upgradeable. The 13.6-inch display is best-in-class with a resolution of 2560 x 1664 and True Tone technology that automatically adjusts the brightness based on ambient light.

Another plus point is that it has a 1080p webcam, which is rare for laptops. However, it adds a notch to the top of the screen, which could be a dealbreaker for some.

2) HP Elite Dragonfly G3

The HP Dragonfly G3 (Image via HP)

The HP Elite Dragonfly G3 is a laptop with a unique design. It has a 3:2 aspect ratio and a 13.5-inch display with a resolution of 1920 x 1080.

Overall, it is a great laptop with a long-lasting battery that lets the device run for up to 14 hours. It comes with an Intel Core i7-1265U that features Intel Iris Xe integrated graphics, 16GB DDR5 RAM, and 512GB SSD (which is configurable and upgradeable).

It is an ultrabook best suited for professional work as it has great multi-core performance, best for video editing and rendering. The only downside of getting this laptop is that buyers will have to shell out a lot of money for it.

3) ASUS Zenbook Pro Duo 14 OLED UX8402

The ASUS Zenbook Pro Duo 14 (Image via ASUS)

A highly innovative device, the ASUS Zenbook Pro Duo 14 has a 12.7-inch secondary touchscreen display that works perfectly with productive applications. It also has intuitive controls that help with multitasking.

Moreover, the main display is top-notch and comes with the latest OLED display technology that has the best color fidelity and motion clarity. It creates the darkest blacks and popping colors that cover 100% of the DCI-P3 color gamut.

The 14.5-inch screen has a resolution of 2.8K with a 16:10 aspect ratio,120Hz refresh rate, and HDR capability with a response time of 0.2ms. Other specifications include Intel Core i9 12900H CPU, Nvidia RTX 3050 Ti GPU, 1TB M.2 PCIe 4.0 SSD, and 32GB LPDDR5 RAM.

4) Acer Swift 5 (2022)

The Acer Swift 5 (Image via Acer)

The Acer Swift 5 is one of the best laptops of the year, with a 12th Gen Intel CPU, a sleek design, fast storage, and an amazing display. The 14-inch display has a 2560 x 1600 resolution with a 16:10 aspect ratio.

It has everything that makes a laptop an ultrabook, and the best part is that it's lightweight, with a weight of 1.2KGs (2.65 pounds).

The Intel Core i7 1260P CPU with Intel Xe integrated graphics and 16GB RAM leaves no room for improvement in terms of performance. It is perfect for multitasking and intensive workloads and will do all of it without stuttering.

5) Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360

The Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 (Image via Samsung)

The Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 is currently the best lightweight 2-in-1 ultrabook on the market. It has a 15.6-inch 1080p Super AMOLED display, which is a technology only found on smartphones. The technology helps create more vivid colors with a 120% color volume in DCI-P3, HDR 500 capability, and a response time of 0.2ms.

The device can be folded and used as a tablet, and Windows 11 has great tablet mode integration. The specifications include Intel Core i7-1255U with Intel Iris Xe integrated graphics, 512GB SSD, and 16GB RAM.

The Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 has fast charging that lets it reach 40% battery in 38 minutes, and it lasts up to 12 hours on a single charge.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh