5 best 144Hz gaming monitors in 2023

Gaming monitors have come a long way from CRT displays. Higher refresh rates can make one's gaming experience smoother by displaying more frames per second (FPS) than traditional 60 Hz monitors. The importance of having a higher refresh rate screen has reached a point where players almost have an extra edge over their opponents due to better monitors.

However, it is important to note that one's PC specifications must be able to output at least 144 FPS to make the most out of a 144 Hz monitor.

With that said, let’s take a look at the five best 144 Hz gaming monitors that players can buy in 2023.

Note: The choices are subjective and reflect the opinion of the author.

Best 144 Hz gaming monitors in 2023

There are various aspects of a monitor that can affect its economic utility, such as color accuracy, maximum brightness, contrast ratio, and refresh rate. The core factors considered by gamers when purchasing a gaming monitor are primarily refresh rate and vibrancy.

Here are some of the top 144 Hz gaming monitors for players looking to improve their gameplay experience.

1) Acer Nitro XF243Y ($186.57)

The Acer Nitro XF243Y is a viable choice in the budget market as it provides a clean 1920x1080 resolution IPS screen. This is a great purchase for players who wish to switch out their low refresh rate displays for 144 Hz. It features a 2 ms response time and can be cranked up to 165 Hz.

Spec Acer Nitro XF243Y Resolution 1920x1080 Size 24-inch Panel type IPS Refresh rate 165 Hz HDR support Yes G-Sync Yes

The Nitro XF243Y supports HDR and is compatible with FreeSync and Nvidia G-Sync technologies to reduce screen tearing. It boasts a low input lag for the most responsive experience in this price range.

2) LG 27GL83A-B ($299.99)

The LG 27GL83A-B is slightly larger than the Acer Nitro XF243Y and features a larger 2560x1440 resolution with a 144 Hz refresh rate. The IPS panel, alongside a 1 ms response time, provides both picture clarity and a lag-free experience. The stand is adjustable, making it more ergonomically friendly for gamers.

Spec LG 27GL83A-B Resolution 2560x1440 Size 27-inch Panel type IPS Refresh rate 144 Hz HDR support Yes G-Sync Yes

The gaming monitor also features complete FreeSync and G-Sync support for smooth gameplay. It can also display HDR content to improve one's experience.

3) Gigabyte M34WQ ($520.12)

The Gigabyte M34WQ offers gamers an excellent 3440x1440 resolution at a 144 Hz refresh rate. The impressive screen quality and size paired with IPS panel tech produce vivid images with accurate colors. The monitor's widescreen can help players experience more immersive gameplay with larger visual real estate.

Spec Gigabyte M34WQ Resolution 3440x1440 Size 34-inch Panel type IPS Refresh rate 144 Hz HDR support Yes G-Sync Yes

The M34WQ also supports HDR content and reduces screen tearing with FreeSync and G-Sync. The display features additional items like on-screen crosshairs that can create advantageous situations for gamers.

4) Gigabyte M32U ($729.99)

The Gigabyte M32U stretches the quality of the high-range market with its massive 3840x2160 resolution display and 144 Hz refresh rate. This 4K screen utilizes an IPS panel for one of the best possible image clarity and color accuracies. It has a 1 ms response time along with several connectivity options for fast-paced gamers to get the best results.

Spec Gigabyte M32U Resolution 3840x2160 Size 32-inch Panel type IPS Refresh rate 144 Hz HDR support Yes G-Sync Yes

It has complete HDR10 support for the best entertainment experience and is capable of reducing screen tearing to a minimum with FreeSync technology.

5) LG 27GP950-B ($896.99)

The LG 27GP950-B is a competitive choice and a top-shelf product in the 4K display market. This gaming monitor can clock up to a 160 Hz refresh rate and has a native resolution of 3840x2160 at a 144 Hz refresh rate. It is compatible with both FreeSync and G-Sync, offering one of the smoothest gaming experiences.

Spec LG 27GP950-B Resolution 3840x2160 Size 27-inch Panel type IPS Refresh rate 160 Hz HDR support Yes G-Sync Yes

It has a 1 ms response time that provides players with the required competitive edge to score more wins. It can also display HDR10 content with supported media.

The gaming monitor market has expanded exponentially in the last few years due to the rapid increase of competitors. This has made it easier for users to choose their products as the number of options has increased tremendously.

