5 best ultrawide gaming monitors in 2023

Ultrawide monitors entered the market comparatively recently and offered a more immersive gaming experience. The cost of these monitors is higher than that of traditional flatscreens, which makes them niche products.

However, ultrawides have great features and can be used to enjoy different simulations and single-player games.

The biggest selling point for ultrawide monitors is that they offer more display real estate, covering a larger field of view. The resolution and pixel density of such monitors are also generally higher than those of commonly available monitors.

Manufacturers like Dell, LG, and Samsung have ingrained various developments to create high refresh rate panels for the gaming community.

This article will outline the best ultrawide gaming monitors in 2023.

Note: The choices are subjective and reflect the opinion of the author.

Best ultrawide gaming monitor choices for 2023

The current state of the monitor market is healthy, as competition is growing and providing value for money. The ultrawide monitors' section remains quite steeply priced, primarily due to their enthusiastic consumer base.

It is important to note that these displays can be used for competitive shooter games but are preferred more for triple-A titles and simulation games like the F1 series.

1) AOC CU34G2X ($499.95)

The AOC CU34G2X is a great budget option for users who want to enter the ultrawide experience. It features an entry-level LCD display with a 144 Hz refresh rate, 3440 x 1440 resolution, 1 ms response time, and a curved display.

Spec AOC CU34G2X Resolution 3440x1440 Size 34-inch Panel type VA Refresh rate 144 Hz HDR support Yes G-Sync Yes

It comes with a VA panel, which makes it great for use in dim lighting areas due to its high contrast ratios. However, the monitor suffers in terms of motion handling. Users can utilize its FreeSync and G-Sync support to reduce screen tearing.

2) Gigabyte M34WQ ($520.12)

The Gigabyte M34WQ comes with a flatscreen ultrawide display with 3440x1440 resolution. The IPS panel is bright and can produce vibrant images with a 144 Hz refresh rate, making it game-ready.

It is a responsive display that can provide users with reduced input lag and can support HDR10 for better visuals.

Spec Gigabyte M34WQ Resolution 3440x1440 Size 34-inch Panel type IPS Refresh rate 144 Hz HDR support Yes G-Sync Not certified by Nvidia

The monitor can handle moving objects well and is also compatible with FreeSync. This monitor can also provide backlight strobing to reduce persistence blur in a narrow range.

3) LG 34GP83A-B ($772.92)

The LG 34GP83A-B is another great IPS panel with a 144 Hz refresh rate, 3440 x 1440 resolution, and a curved display with height and tilt adjustments.

Users can choose to push this ultrawide monitor to 160 Hz for a faster gaming experience. It can run HDR content with ease for the best visuals in supported content.

Spec LG 34GP83A-B Resolution 3440x1440 Size 34-inch Panel type IPS Refresh rate 144 Hz (160 Hz OC) HDR support Yes G-Sync Yes

The monitor is compatible with G-Sync, which reduces any form of screen tearing. It has a quick response time and is capable of toning down any form of unintentional motion blur.

4) Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 ($1379.99)

The Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 is a highly sought-after ultrawide monitor and is only feasible if users are going to use it for work alongside gaming.

It offers a 240 Hz refresh rate with a 5120x1440 resolution on a VA panel with a 1 ms response time. The manufacturer utilizes Mini LED tech that allows the display to achieve higher brightness.

Spec Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 Resolution 5120x1440 Size 49-inch Panel type VA Refresh rate 240 Hz HDR support Yes G-Sync Yes

It can also seamlessly display HDR content and is capable of almost eliminating persistence blur with better backlight strobing.

5) Dell Alienware AW3423DW ($1539.00)

The Dell Alienware AW3423DW peaks in this monitor category as it boasts the QD-LED panel. It can produce great black uniformity and heighten the HDR experience.

The display has a 175 Hz refresh rate, a 3440 x 1440 resolution, and a curved form. It is a pricey but perfect fit for graphic professionals that can support smooth gaming.

Spec Dell Alienware AW3423DW Resolution 3440x1440 Size 34-inch Panel type OLED Refresh rate 175 Hz HDR support Yes G-Sync Yes

It has a great contrast ratio, making it a good product for dark rooms. The screen is anti-glare, so users can comfortably use it even in the presence of sharp lighting.

Display technology has been rapidly advancing due to the contributions of various competitors. As a result, screens have become more responsive, color accurate, and flexible to be a perfect fit for every situation.

Note: We may receive a small commission from the links included in the article.

