CES 2023: 57" Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 “super ultra-wide curved gaming display” 8K mini-LED to redefine the ultrawide segment

The Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 is a bigger and crisper refresh to a lineup filled with top-of-the-line displays, as showcased by Samsung at CES 2023. The wide-screen television is expected to be launched soon, although a date hasn't been revealed.
The Odyssey Neo G9 comes with the same mini-LED tech that powers high-end displays, from the Apple iPad Pro to the latest LG TVs. The new TV boasts an "8K" resolution to propel the next generation of content consumption.
But all of these next-gen features come at a hefty price tag. The last-generation Odyssey G9 monitor is priced at $2,499. Thus, it shouldn't be surprising if this new "super ultra-wide curved display" is priced at over $3,000.
Details and specs of the 57" 2023 Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 monitor
As announced by Samsung, the new monitor comes with a 57-inch display that packs a resolution of 7,680 x 2,160, making it an ultrawide panel with an aspect ratio of 32:9. That does not make it to 8K, unlike what the company claims.
Although the width of the panel is equal to that of an 8K panel, the breadth is only as much as a 4K display. Thus, the Odyssey Neo G9 can be visualized as two 28.5-inch 4K panels stacked beside each other.
However, the panel is massive. A 1000R 57-inch display is enough to fill the entire line of vision with content. The display uses quantum mini LED technology to maximize power efficiency and content quality, according to a report from Samsung.
The display also supports VESA mounting, allowing the panel to be mounted on various arms without facing compatibility issues. The panel is compliant with HDR 1000 specifications that allow for better colors in gaming and content consumption uses.
The monitor has a high refresh rate of 240 Hz, making it ideal for high-resolution competitive gaming.
The new Odyssey Neo G9 comes with DisplayPort 2.1, making it the world's first monitor to do so. These new standard packs double the transfer speed of the last-gen DisplayPort 1.4 ports.
According to Samsung, the new standard also allows for an "industry-standard Display Stream Compression (DSC)" that allows for zero loss of quality in transmission.
The latest 8K Neo G9 monitor is a spiritual successor to the Odyssey Ark, a unique panel in almost every aspect. While the monitor has a towering portrait mode, this new display will pack a more conventional ultrawide form factor.