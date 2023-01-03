CES 2023: 57" Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 “super ultra-wide curved gaming display” 8K mini-LED to redefine the ultrawide segment

The Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 is a bigger and crisper refresh to a lineup filled with top-of-the-line displays, as showcased by Samsung at CES 2023. The wide-screen television is expected to be launched soon, although a date hasn't been revealed.

The Odyssey Neo G9 comes with the same mini-LED tech that powers high-end displays, from the Apple iPad Pro to the latest LG TVs. The new TV boasts an "8K" resolution to propel the next generation of content consumption.

Anthony @TheGalox_ The new Samsung Odyssey Neo G9



• 57 inch 8K 240hz Mini LED Display

• 1ms response time

• 1,000,000:1 contrast ratio

• HDR 1000

• DisplayPort 2.1 The new Samsung Odyssey Neo G9• 57 inch 8K 240hz Mini LED Display • 1ms response time• 1,000,000:1 contrast ratio • HDR 1000 • DisplayPort 2.1 https://t.co/okwoMN4NPk

But all of these next-gen features come at a hefty price tag. The last-generation Odyssey G9 monitor is priced at $2,499. Thus, it shouldn't be surprising if this new "super ultra-wide curved display" is priced at over $3,000.

Details and specs of the 57" 2023 Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 monitor

The latest Samsung Odyssey monitor (Image via Samsung)

As announced by Samsung, the new monitor comes with a 57-inch display that packs a resolution of 7,680 x 2,160, making it an ultrawide panel with an aspect ratio of 32:9. That does not make it to 8K, unlike what the company claims.

Although the width of the panel is equal to that of an 8K panel, the breadth is only as much as a 4K display. Thus, the Odyssey Neo G9 can be visualized as two 28.5-inch 4K panels stacked beside each other.

Product name Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 Size 57" Resolution 7680 x 2160 Response time 1ms HDR support HDR 1000 Refresh rate 240 Hz Connectivity DisplayPort 2.1

However, the panel is massive. A 1000R 57-inch display is enough to fill the entire line of vision with content. The display uses quantum mini LED technology to maximize power efficiency and content quality, according to a report from Samsung.

The new Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 shares a lot in common with the 2021 model (Image via Samsung)

The display also supports VESA mounting, allowing the panel to be mounted on various arms without facing compatibility issues. The panel is compliant with HDR 1000 specifications that allow for better colors in gaming and content consumption uses.

The monitor has a high refresh rate of 240 Hz, making it ideal for high-resolution competitive gaming.

Kobby Spiky Nkrumah @therealSpiky Samsung is whetting my appetite with new monitors.

1. 57-inch 8K Odyssey Neo G9 (240Hz)

2. 49-inch QHD Odyssey OLED G95SC

3. 32-inch 4K Smart Monitor M80C w/ detachable SlimFit Camera.

4. 27-inch 5K ViewFinity S9 w/ a wide color gamut of 99 percent DCI-P3 and HDR 600 support. Samsung is whetting my appetite with new monitors.1. 57-inch 8K Odyssey Neo G9 (240Hz)2. 49-inch QHD Odyssey OLED G95SC3. 32-inch 4K Smart Monitor M80C w/ detachable SlimFit Camera.4. 27-inch 5K ViewFinity S9 w/ a wide color gamut of 99 percent DCI-P3 and HDR 600 support. https://t.co/mp0uvuSWFl

The new Odyssey Neo G9 comes with DisplayPort 2.1, making it the world's first monitor to do so. These new standard packs double the transfer speed of the last-gen DisplayPort 1.4 ports.

According to Samsung, the new standard also allows for an "industry-standard Display Stream Compression (DSC)" that allows for zero loss of quality in transmission.

The latest 8K Neo G9 monitor is a spiritual successor to the Odyssey Ark, a unique panel in almost every aspect. While the monitor has a towering portrait mode, this new display will pack a more conventional ultrawide form factor.

