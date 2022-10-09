5 best monitors for Overwatch 2 players

Overwatch 2 has replaced Overwatch's multiplayer 6v6 hero-based shooter. The original shooter has been completely replaced by Blizzard's free-to-play follow-up, created by Team 4. New heroes, maps, and game modes are also introduced with the stunning switch to 5v5 combat.

When buying a monitor for Overwatch 2, framerate rates are among the most crucial features to consider. Every frame is important when playing fps games; therefore, having a fast refresh rate is essential. The visual experience will be more dynamic as the refresh rate increases. Response speeds are also crucial, particularly if players want a smooth cinematic experience.

Competitive gamers must pay special attention to these requirements because slower response rates can result in blurry images. The top gaming monitors for Overwatch 2 are included in the list below.

Here are the 5 best monitors for the Overwatch 2 players that will get them the best display

5) Acer Predator X25

This 360Hz gaming monitor is undoubtedly one of the quickest on the market right now, with lightning-fast reaction times and little input delay. Once again, the 1080p screen of this monitor makes it ideal for producing high frame rates. Better yet, despite its small size of 24.5 inches, the pixel density still offers a respectable visual experience.

A high-end 360 Hz display will give everything the Acer Predator X25 does. It comes with the highest accuracy, so no adjustments are necessary for a fantastic image. Variable Backlight, an efficient dynamic contrast feature that can improve contrast for both SDR and HDR videos, has been used by Acer to increase its HDR support.

The Predator X25 is exclusively designed for high-performance gaming, yet it can also be utilized for business or pleasure. If the content is 1080p, the display is perfect for watching movies due to its excellent color. It has sufficient pixel density to produce pleasant videos.

4) Alienware 34 QD-OLED

It is the first QD-OLED display, the Dell Alienware AW3423DW. The purpose of the new technology, known as QD-OLED, is to bring together the advantages of OLED and quantum dot displays to create images that have perfect black levels and a larger variety of colors that become brighter than those produced by OLEDs as a whole.

It is an ultrawide gaming monitor that supports both FreeSync and G-variable SYNC's refresh rate (VRR). With native G-SYNC compatibility and a high refresh rate of 175Hz, FreeSync is also supported. Due to the almost quick response time and minimal input lag, the motion appears seamless.

The Dell AW3423DW features a very gamer-friendly appearance with a white and black body. The small curvature manages to bring the screen's borders further into the range of vision.

Better picture clarity than LED-backlit monitors is provided by the Dell AW3423DW, an outstanding ultrawide gaming monitor. HDR games look wonderful because of the outstanding motion control and the tiny details that pop.

3) ASUS VG248QE

The Asus VG248QE is an excellent 1080p 144 Hz LCD monitor with a ton of gaming-focused functionality. Due to its fast refresh rate, reduced motion blur, and extremely low input lag, it offers exceptionally seamless and responsive gaming.

Overall, the Asus VG248QE is a good display. Due to great motion stability and good brightness, it performs exceptionally well in gaming applications and won't appear dull in well-lit environments.

Overwatch 2 players won't experience motion blur, lag, or sluggish gameplay with the Asus VG248QE. This 24-inch gaming monitor has a 144Hz refresh rate, a one-millisecond pixel responsiveness, and 3D support. Its stand allows players to adjust the panel's position for the best and most convenient viewing, and its color accuracy is also decent.

2) ASUS ROG Swift PG258Q

The newest gaming monitor in the Republic of Gamers series from Asus, the ROG Swift PG258Q, has some outstanding characteristics, such as a 240Hz refresh rate, a one-millisecond pixel response rate, Nvidia's G-Sync anti-tearing technology, and a variety of settings specifically geared towards gamers.

A cabinet featuring copper elements and a high-tech pattern houses the 24.5-inch panel. The copper-accented three-legged stand that supports the 6.9-pound cabinet tilts, swivels, pivots, and offers a full range of adjustment choices.

The PG258Q supports six GameVisual graphics presets comprising Landscapes, Motorsports, RPG, and First-Person Shooter games like Overwatch 2 along with sRGB modes, in contrast to Brightness, Contrast, and Gamma adjustments.

Additionally, it has a ton of amazing features that will improve the gaming experience of Overwatch 2 players, such as crosshair targeting overlays, programmable lighting, low-blue light filters, and a completely adjustable stand.

1) Samsung Odyssey G7

The 32" Samsung Odyssey G7 is excellent for Overwatch 2. Its distinctive size and design make it ideal for both gaming and daily duties. With Adaptive-Sync and a 240 Hz frame rate, gaming performance can reach competitive levels with less input lag.

It specializes in contrasts, which is what makes it among the greatest computer displays altogether and the best gaming monitors. The 32" Samsung Odyssey G7, model number C32G75T, features the finest curve in the industry and a 2K, VA screen with 240 Hz, Adaptive-Sync, DisplayHDR 600, and enhanced color.

With two tiny LED lights up front and a ring surrounding the upright's connection point, the design is game-focused. The OSD allows Overwatch 2 players to modify color and effect, or even turn them off. The bezel is just under an inch broad at the bottom and 9mm wide across the top and sides.

