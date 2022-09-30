Acer unveils Intel Predator ARC A770 as company's first consumer GPU

Intel has offered the final release date for its A770 GPU (graphics processing unit). The highest-end Arc Alchemist unit will be available on October 12. Team Blue has joined a few AIB partners to launch its upcoming discrete graphics cards. So far, Gunnir, ASRock, and MSI have showcased their designs. However, another company is joining the lineup: Acer.

Acer, known for its high-end laptops and gaming peripherals, is entering the discrete GPU market with its first-generation Intel graphics cards. The company recently confirmed its Predator lineup. More details on Acer's A770 can be found below.

Acer to enter discrete GPU market with ARC A770 Predator

The ARC A770 Limited Edition (Image via Intel)

Acer's version of the A770 has been named the Predator BiFrost as it comes with a unique open-air and blower-style hybrid design. This approach has never been seen before in the discrete GPU market. How it performs in comparison to a traditional open-air or blower-style graphics card remains to be seen.

From the image showcased by Acer, users can easily spot that the GPU carries a 2.5-slot design. The card comes with four heat pipes to keep the card cool. It also comes with RGB. The large fan intended for open-air cooling seems to have LED implementation, and even its rims glow up with RGB lighting.

The blower-style intake fan also seems to have come with RGB and so does the Predator branding on the side of the GPU.

However, the company has not revealed whether the card will be making the 8 GB or 16 GB variant of the graphics card. The card comes with dual eight-pin connectors, which confirms it is the ARC A770 with an ACM-G10 GPU with 32 Xe cores and high-end ray tracing performance.

Addie @EposVox Wellp, there it is. Budget PC gaming is back.

$289 for A750

$329 for 8GB A770, or $349 for the 16GB "Limited Edition" (aka Intel's "Founder's Edition") A770.

Since Intel has decided to opt out of manufacturing the Founders Edition variants of the 8 GB A770, Acer might consider manufacturing the Predator BiFrost editions of both the A770 and the A750.

The Predator BiFrost A770 looks like a stylish graphics card. Its design language is out of the box and is a departure from the conventional approach taken by other AIB partners. With an innovative cooling design, Acer has proved that innovation is not dead. However, the community is unsure how this hybrid of the two cooling designs will perform in real life.

The A770 will be the ARC Alchemist flagship (Image via Intel)

Both open-air cooling and blower-style designs have their pros and cons. A mix and match of these custom GPU styles might create a graphics card that solves the problems faced by either approach. Only time will tell whether this design will be the next hit in the market or a complete flop.

Intel's A770 has been priced competitively at $330. The graphics card is targeting the performance level of RTX 3060 Ti and Radeon RX 6650 XT. Both these models sell for higher than the ARC equivalent.

