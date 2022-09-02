Intel Arc A770 speculated to be more powerful than Nvidia's RTX 3060 as per recent reports

The Intel Arc series has started launching in phases. After the A380 came out in a few regions, Team Blue is looking forward to launching the A750 and A770 performance-segment GPUs next.

With the upcoming graphics cards, Intel is targeting the performance levels of Nvidia's RTX 3060 12 GB GPU. According to Steam Hardware Survey, the RTX 3060 12 GB GPU is the most popular current-gen graphics card.

Thus, Intel will be entering an extremely competitive market with the upcoming launches.

However, Intel has special plans to give its GPUs a competitive advantage. In an interview, Team Blue officials Tom Petersen and Ryan Shrout declared that their RTX 3060 competitor would be cheaper than the price Nvidia asks. This will tempt gamers into buying an Intel Arc GPU.

Intel Arc A750 and A770 GPUs are based on the same G10 GPU die. However, the A750 has 28 Xe cores, as compared to the A770's 32. Intel is expecting the A770 to have a modest performance gain over the A750.

Intel Arc A750 expected to be faster than RTX 3060, but there's a catch

The Intel Arc A750 Limited Edition GPU (Image via Intel)

Although Intel is expecting the Arc A750 to be faster than the RTX 3060, these numbers can only be obtained while running DirectX 12 games. Tom Petersen said:

"When you have a title optimised for Intel, in the sense that it runs well on DX12, you're going to get performance that's significantly above a 3060. And this is A750 compared to a 3060, so 17%, 14%, 10%. It's going to vary, of course, based on the title."

According to Team Blue, the lead of the Intel Arc A750 over the RTX 3060 disappears once gamers switch to DirectX 11. Intel expects the A750 to be as powerful as the RTX 3060 in DirectX 11 titles or even slower.

Tom Petersen added:

"So when you add in DX11, you're going to see our performance is a little less trading blows, and we're kind of behind in some cases, ahead in some cases, but more losses than wins at DX11."

Vulkan API performance is expected to level the DirectX 12 metrics, however.

The Intel Arc A770 will be a tad faster than the Arc A750 in all workloads. However, this card will be introduced as an RTX 3060 competitor too.

Gone are the days when Intel was targeting RTX 3070's performance levels with its highest-end graphics card. The A770 Limited Edition, despite its 225W power limit, will compete with the performance-segment GPUs currently available.

Tom Petersen responded that their hopes to extract more performance out of the Arc Alchemist GPUs had been shattered during development. However, Team Blue will compensate gamers with a very competitive price-to-performance ratio.

"I was hoping we would be coming in with a little bit higher performance, but the truth is, this is where we are today. The good news for consumers is that we're going to ensure this product is very competitive."

Team Blue seems confident about the ray tracing performance of its upcoming Intel Arc GPUs. The company has some interesting options for gamers in stock. However, the community must wait for the reviews of these GPUs before finalizing any decisions.

