Samsung Galaxy S23 reportedly set to receive a subtle battery upgrade over its predecessor that could garner variable fan reactions

Samsung's flagship smartphone line, the Galaxy S series, is expected to welcome a new line of devices next year, continuing the age-old trend that started in 2010. The fanbase has been exposed to many leaks regarding the upcoming Galaxy S series. The latest update reportedly reveals the battery capacity of the upcoming devices.

It will be released next year and is rumored to feature a base and an ultra model similar to its predecessor. While loyal fans are excited to get their hands on the upcoming flagships, leakers have hinted at multiple features that could seem more iterative than influential upgrades.

That said, rumors regarding battery capacities may please fans looking to grab S23 or S23+ next year.

Samsung Galaxy S23 will reportedly receive some exciting upgrades in terms of battery capacities

According to Galaxy Club, a Dutch source, Galaxy S23+ will feature a bigger battery than the S22+. However, the Galaxy S23 Ultra will receive no upgrades in the rechargeable power department. There are no known updates regarding it, as of now. That said, fans can expect an upgrade similar to the Plus variant for the base.

Galaxy Club revealed that S23+ may feature a battery with an exact rated capacity of 4565 mAh, which typically poses as a power source of 4700 mAh in practice. This is fairly large in comparison to S22's exact and typical capacities of 4370 mAh and 4,500 mAh, respectively.

On the other hand, the S23 Ultra will reportedly pose the same battery capacity as the S22 Ultra. Galaxy Club quoted rumored numbers for the former as 4,855 mAh for exact capacity and 5,000 mAh for in-practice capacity, which is at par with the latter.

While a bigger battery life may seem exciting, it is a below-average improvement for anyone looking to upgrade from the S22 device. One may benefit more by saving up for a better Samsung device than upgrading to an S23.

Alvin @sondesix Samsung Galaxy S23 renders by OnLeaks.



If they are switching from that already unique Contour Cut camera design to a design similar to Galaxy S22 Ultra, I'm going to be very disappointed.



They have no reason to do that, especially only for the sake of change. Samsung Galaxy S23 renders by OnLeaks.If they are switching from that already unique Contour Cut camera design to a design similar to Galaxy S22 Ultra, I'm going to be very disappointed.They have no reason to do that, especially only for the sake of change. https://t.co/H2Y4SbpOvk

Popular flagship producers, namely Apple and Samsung, have adopted a repetitive upgrade approach towards yearly installments for a long time. Considering all the rumors so far, the Galaxy S23 is shaping up to be another one of Samsung's iterative product lines.

That said, all three devices in the Galaxy S23 series will reportedly feature a powerful new chip. The Ultra model is further tipped to be flaunting a new display and a 200 MP camera.

Further speculations revealed that the series will find its way into the market by early 2023, much like its predecessor. One can only measure the true difference between the Samsung Galaxy S22 and S23 upon the latter's release. It will also determine if it's worth the upgrade.

