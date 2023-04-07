5 best 1440p gaming monitors in 2023

Gaming monitors are an essential component for any serious gamer, offering a level of immersion that can't be achieved with a standard display. Gamers are very passionate, and nothing excites them more than finding the perfect gear for their gaming setup. In recent years, the 1440p gaming monitor has gained popularity due to its balance between resolution and performance.

With high refresh rates, low response times, and accurate color reproduction, 1440p monitors have become the go-to choice for gamers who want the best experience.

But with so many options available in the market, how does one choose the best 1440p gaming monitor for their setup? In this article, we look at the five best 1440p gaming monitors available in 2023 and what makes them stand out from the competition.

Factors to consider in gaming monitor

When looking for a 1440p gaming monitor, you will want to consider the following factors:

Refresh rate: The higher the refresh rate, the smoother the gameplay. A refresh rate of 144Hz or higher is recommended for gaming.

Response time: This is the amount of time it takes for a pixel to change from one color to another. The lower the response time, the fewer motion blurs you'll see during fast-paced gameplay.

G-Sync and FreeSync: These technologies synchronize the refresh rate of the monitor with the frame rate of the game, reducing screen tearing and input lag.

Size and resolution: A 32-inch monitor with 1440p resolution is a popular choice for gaming, but you may prefer a smaller or larger screen depending on your preferences.

5 best gaming monitors

Samsung Odyssey G7 QHD

The ASUS ROG Swift PG279QZ is a 32-inch gaming monitor that boasts an impressive 240Hz refresh rate and a 1ms response time, making it one of the fastest monitors on the market. It also features G-Sync technology, which synchronizes the monitor's refresh rate with your GPU's frame rate for smooth, tear-free gameplay.

The Odyssey G7 also has an IPS panel with HDR400, providing vivid and accurate colors that can make games more immersive and enjoyable.

LG UltraGear 27GL83A-B

The Acer Predator XB271HU is a 34-inch gaming monitor that offers a lightning-fast 144Hz refresh rate and a response time of 1ms Motion Blur Reduction (MBR), making it a great choice for gamers who want a balance between speed and performance.

The monitor is also bolstered by G-Sync compatibility, as well as an IPS panel with a VESA DisplayHDR 400 high dynamic range compatibility and 99% sRGB colors. The 27GL83A-B also has a fully adjustable stand for added convenience.

LG UltraGear 34GP83A-B

The LG UltraGear 34GP83A-B is a 34-inch curved monitor that features AMD FreeSync Premium technology, synchronizing the monitor's refresh rate with your AMD GPU's frame rate for smooth, tear-free gameplay. The 34GP83A-B also has a VESA DisplayHDR 400 HDR with 99% sRGB coverage, making it a great option for competitive gamers who value speed over color accuracy.

Acer Predator XB323U

The Acer Predator XB323U is the ideal choice for gamers seeking a balance between super-fast speed and color accuracy. This 32-inch gaming monitor has a 170Hz refresh rate and up to 0.5ms response time, making it one of the fastest monitors. It features IPS NVIDIA G-SYNC Compatible technology, as well as 99% Adobe RGB that produces vibrant and accurate colors.

The XB323U also has a built-in USB hub and a fully adjustable stand.

Asus Rog Swift PG32UQX

The Asus Rog Swift PG32UQX is a 32-inch monitor that comes with a 144Hz refresh rate and a 2-3ms response time, creating the right balance between speed and performance. The monitor also features AMD FreeSync technology, as well as a Quantum-dot display with a wide DCI-P3 98% color gamut that provides smoother gradation coverage for accurate and vivid colors.

The PG32UQX also has a fully adjustable stand and a built-in USB hub.

Each of the five 1440p monitors mentioned in the list offers a unique combination of features and specifications that cater to different needs and preferences. Whether it be speed, color accuracy, or creating the perfect balance between the two, you can't go wrong with either of them.

Note: We may receive a small commission from the links included in the article.

