The “Making of Masters” 2021 ASUS ROG Academy has been an incredible success

The ASUS ROG Academy has been slowly gaining steam ever since its announcement a few days ago.

The program had already received more than 2350 registrations within 10 days of its announcement. After some initial observation, it was determined that a majority of the registrations have come from the age group of 16-20.

To those unaware, the ASUS ROG Academy is an endeavor by the Taiwanese organization to cultivate and empower gaming enthusiasts in India.

The initiative will help ASUS ROG identify talented PC gamers “through a screening process and provide them with a platform to sharpen and enhance their skills and prepare them for competitive E-sport tournaments on a national and a global level.”

Speaking on the announcement, Arnold Su, Business Head, Consumer and Gaming PC, System Business Group, ASUS India, said

“The count of online gamers in India grew by 31% in 2019 and reached approximately 365 million; is expected to reach 440 million by 2022 as per a FICCI- EY report on media and entertainment industry.”

“Owing to the pandemic, we are witnessing a permanent shift in content consumption patterns globally and increased digital acceleration. With an increase in Esports gamers during the pandemic, ASUS has strengthened its commitment towards investing in the future of gaming industry in India. It gives us immense pleasure to be the first brand in the laptop segment to introduce a first-of-a- kind unique initiative like ROG Academy, empowering gamers to conquer competitions and elevating the Esports industry.”

“We aim to encourage more and more gamers, mentor them through their journey, and familiarize them with future opportunities in this landscape. This initiative will provide a huge boost in establishing a pool of credible Esports players in India and pave the way for next-generation gamers with access to resources, mentorship, and training”.

ASUS ROG Academy Curriculum and Duration

The ASUS ROG Academy aims to grow the esports talent pool in India, and hold performance tests ranging from individual skill training to mentorship and team communications.

6 players will be selected for the 3-month long program, which includes specialized training sessions to improve individual performance as well as team performance.

ASUS ROG Academy Rewards and Outcome

Counter-Strike: Global Offensive will be the only official title in the first batch of the program. The selection process will consist of a panelist of representatives from ASUS ROG themselves, partnered companies, and notable personalities from the Indian CS: GO community as well.

Moreover, the 6 participants in the first quarter will be provided with INR 1,00,000, when they finish their training, along with a monthly stipend of INR 15,000 during the entire 3 months of their training.

Also, the players will continue to represent ASUS ROG for an additional 3 months period while they are participating in any tournaments or competitive events.

Though the registration for the first batch of the ASUS ROG Academy program is done, the organization will be announcing the registrations for the next batch very soon.