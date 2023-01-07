Asus' latest 540Hz monitor from CES 2023 suggests RTX 4090 not enough to take its full advantage

Asus announced a new 540Hz monitor at CES 2023. This panel is part of the company's fresh Swift lineup of gaming products. The monitor's high refresh rate positions it among the very few options on the market that support 500Hz or above.

Alongside the 540Hz item, the company has also announced a large 49-inch 5K monitor, along with a 27-inch OLED one that's ideal for gaming. All three products are part of the ROG Gaming lineup. The 540Hz Swift monitor is ideal for gamers who play competitive titles. However, it's likely overkill for most players since modern games rarely see FPS that high, even when running on something like the RTX 4090.

More details on the ASUS Swift Pro 540Hz monitor

The Asus Swift Pro PG248QP 24-inch Full HD 540 Hz monitor (Image via Asus)

The ASUS Swift Pro PG248QP is a 24-inch monitor. The display comes with a 1,920x1,080 panel and supports Nvidia G-Sync technology, which is crucial for a panel with such a high refresh rate. Most games will not be able to hit 540 FPS. Thus, screen-tearing issues will be prevalent while playing on this new panel.

The 540Hz monitor also comes up with a few features that are targeted at improving the gaming experience for esports players. The panel comes with "retractable claws," that can be swung inward or outward to pull the monitor close in case gamers prefer that. Asus' Swift Pro PG248QP will be launched in Q2 2023.

Gamers will have a hard time taking full advantage of the Asus Swift Pro PG248QP. Very few games run at 540 FPS in 1080p, even on GPUs like the RTX 4090. This is more true for newer titles running in high or ultra settings. This means that if gamers want decent graphics from modern gaming titles as well as over 500 FPS, they will be disappointed.

However, esports players who play titles like CS: GO and Valorant can greatly benefit from this monitor. Both these titles can offer over 500 FPS when running on the RTX 4090, depending on the settings used. Thus, unless one chooses to play competitive titles that are not very GPU intensive, even the RTX 4090 won't get them over 500 FPS.

The majority of gamers do not need such high refresh rates for everyday gaming. Thus, the 540Hz monitor might feel like a waste of potential and money.

The first 500Hz monitor was from Acer, and it debuted in Computex 2022. After that, Samsung introduced a 500Hz display at CES 2023. AUO, another company, showcased laptop and monitor TN panels featuring 480Hz refresh rates in 2022.

