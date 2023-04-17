What editing software do YouTubers use? 5 best software for video edits

Editing software is at the core of creating high-quality YouTube videos with a professional touch. More advanced editors allow extra freedom, thereby enabling the creation of videos that stand out. However, most professional video editing suites have steep learning curves. This can make things difficult for amateurs looking to start their online video creation journey. Choosing the best video editor is crucial. It generally takes a couple of weeks to grasp the basics of any software and around six months to master it completely.

Once you are comfortable with an editor, migrating to a different option can be extremely daunting. Thus, this guide will help everyone, from beginners to those looking to take things up a notch. Some of the software listed in this guide can cost a subscription fee. However, we have included free-of-cost options as well.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer’s opinions.

Adobe Premier Pro and 4 other editing software to make video edit for YouTubers easier

1) Apple iMovie

Apple iMovie is one of the most used video editors (Image via Apple)

Apple iMovie is one of the most popular video editing software. The app is bundled for free with every iPhone, iPad, and Mac computer. Thanks to its ease of use, it packs every essential feature and is a notch above other free software.

Thousands of YouTubers use the software to edit content, from vlogs and guides to video podcasts. It is a formidable tool for creating vertical format content like YouTube Shorts and Instagram Reels. iMovie is straightforward; one can edit their first video without following online tutorials.

Apple iMovie shares a few features with Final Cut Pro X, the company’s pro-grade video editing software. This makes it easier to migrate.

However, the only drawback of the software is its availability. Those on Windows or Android devices can’t use iMovie. However, Adobe has an equally better competitor to iMovie.

2) Adobe Premiere Rush

Adobe Premiere Rush is one of the robust editing software on mobile (Image via Adobe)

Adobe Premiere Rush is the best software for anyone looking for a free video editor on any platform. It’s easy to use, packs multiple in-built features, and shares much in common with Premiere Pro — making it easy to migrate to arguably the most powerful editing software ever built.

Premiere Rush is a direct competitor to Apple’s iMovie. The software is available on Android, iOS, iPadOS, Windows, and macOS. You can edit videos on your smartphone and then continue on your desktop. This makes it highly convenient for users who want to boost their creativity on the go.

Much like iMovie, Premiere Rush doesn’t pack many pro-grade features like freezing frames, motion tracking, etc. However, the editing software is enough for amateur editors who want to get their creations out on YouTube.

3) DaVinci Resolve Studio 18

DaVinci Resolve is the best free video editor for YouTubers (Image via Blackmagic)

DaVinci Resolve is the best free software available on the planet. The software is almost at par with expensive editors like Final Cut Pro X and Adobe Premiere Pro. Resolve Studio, the paid version of the app, costs $282 for a lifetime license. The paid upgrade supports AI-powered features like object tracking, removal, speed warp re-timing, and more.

The best part of the software is that one can get started with the free version and master the basics. Once they are ready to take things up a notch, they can purchase the full version, which is way cheaper than what other editors of the same caliber will cost. The free upgrade will keep editors in the same environment, allowing them to master features at their own pace.

This makes Resolve much easier to use than Adobe and Apple’s offerings, which include migrating to wholly different and new software after mastering the free basic versions.

4) Final Cut Pro X

Final Cut Pro X is an industry-grade video editor that filmmakers primarily use. It packs many features to help editors take their videos to the next level. The software has now been fully optimized for the latest Apple M1 and M2 chips.

Apple’s pro-level video editing software is among the best options for editing YouTube videos. Thousands of video creators use it.

However, the app costs $299 for a lifetime license. The Motion and Compressor add-ons will cost an extra $100. The software is only available on macOS and can be used on Windows or Linux-based systems.

5) Adobe Premiere Pro

Adobe Premiere Pro is the best-in-class video editor available on the market. The software is used to make Hollywood movies. It allows for maximum creative freedom. The app is available as part of a monthly subscription for $20.99.

However, to use all the app’s features, buying Adobe After Effects and Media Encoder is also recommended—the Creative Cloud subscription bundles all these features for $52.99 per month.

It is worth noting that Premiere Pro can have a steep learning curve, and it is recommended to get started with Premiere Rush and Elements before shifting to this editing software.

Note: We may receive a small commission from the links included in the article.

Poll : 0 votes