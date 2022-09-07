Adobe Premiere Pro vs Final Cut Pro: Which is the better video editing software?

Adobe Premiere Pro and Final Cut Pro are currently two of the best video editing software preferred by amateurs and professional editors due to their wide range of usability. Choosing between the two is a big decision as it will also decide which hardware one will use since Final Cut Pro is only available on macOS. On the other hand, Adobe Premiere Pro works on Windows and Apple devices.

However, even with the differences and similarities, it all comes down to the preference of the person editing and which one matches their creative workflow. This article can help one choose the best software by comparing the two's performance, tools, effects, and more.

Adobe Premiere Pro vs Apple Final Cut Pro

Performance

The bottom line is that the performance of the software is heavily dependent on the specifications of the device being used. Assuming that both the software is being used on the same device, it was discovered that Premiere Pro is stable and fast while video editing and Final Cut Pro is faster while rendering and exporting.

Both apps rarely crash on a strong PC and run quite stable without stuttering as much as in previous versions. The latest version of the Apple video editor, Final Cut Pro 10.6 has improved drastically, making it more stable and adding useful features as well.

With technology's advancement in both hardware and software departments, both apps will generally become faster over time with improved stability and efficiency, and the gap in their performance differences will be narrowed.

Tools and effects

Both apps have similar base tools and effects. The two are differentiated only by features that are exclusive to them.

Apple is known for releasing features only after perfecting every aspect of it, and they do something similar for their editing software as well. Final Cut Pro does not get the latest features in the industry but releases them later after optimizing them as much as possible, making them bug-free and fast.

In recent months, it has received many game-changing features such as object tracking, cinematic mode, AI FX, and more that make it quite exclusive. Apple's AI also helps with color correction, audio quality improvements, fixing duplicate clips, and more.

Premiere Pro, on the other hand, regularly updates the toolkit and keeps adding new features and refining them over future updates. The Adobe software makes use of AI particularly well as it can automatically transcribe and caption videos in 14 languages using a speech-to-text tool. This feature is not available in the Apple product.

Another interesting use of AI by Adobe is a feature called Remix, which retimes songs to fit the video automatically, essentially saving time for the person to edit as it needs a lot of minor adjustments.

Pricing

Adobe Premiere Pro follows a subscription-based payment mode with monthly or annual subscriptions. The video editing app costs $20.99 per month, whereas all the Creative Cloud apps cost $54.99 per month.

Apple Final Cut Pro has a one-time payment mode and it costs $299.99. All the features are available with updates that fix bugs and refine the software.

Verdict

Final Cut Pro is optimized for the macOS system and works comparatively faster than Premiere Pro in rendering and exporting, so if you are on Apple hardware, the best choice is the former.

If you are on a Windows device, there is only one option, Adobe Premiere Pro. It is a great software for editing incredibly complex videos with multiple layers stacked. It has an easy-to-use interface that makes it user-friendly for beginners as well.

Lastly, there is no better software here as both of them offer pretty much the same service, presented in different manners. It comes down to personal preference and which software suits the user's workflow better. Both have a trial period that can help on decide between the two as well.

Edited by Sohan Dasgupta