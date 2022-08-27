How to create hidden folders on macOS

The macOS offers immense functionality to its users as Apple has consistently upgraded its abilities and capabilities to keep it in line with modern times. Exclusive to MacBooks and iMacs, the operating system runs some of the most powerful devices of modern times. Among all the utility options it has, users also have the option to create hidden folders (hide a folder).

Based on Unix, Apple has used it since 2001 on its proprietary devices. It has good market dominance and is the second-most used operating system software following Windows. While the software had its limitations before, it's not the same now.

There could be different reasons for users to hide their folders on their mac devices. It could be privacy on a common device or hiding something that's not to be available to everyone. For whatever reason, macOS offers an easy way to do it. All a user needs to do is follow the steps mentioned in the article's next section.

Hiding folders on macOS has never been easier, and it solves the different needs of users

There are different ways to hide folders on the macOS, and while some are more convenient, all work. For specific methods, users will be required to know about the terminal, which is the equivalent of a Windows command prompt.

Keyboard shortcut

Like Windows, there are several amazing keyboard shortcuts that a macOS user can use. By selecting a folder and pressing "command+shift+period(.)," one will be to hide it. To unhide the folder, users will be required to repeat the same shortcut, and the previously hidden folders will be shown.

This method can also hide files in addition to folders. As easy as the process is, there is one major caveat. When using a public device, anyone can easily access the files and folders meant to be kept hidden.

Using Terminal

Using the terminal isn't as simple as the Windows command prompt, but it can be an effective solution. Users must follow these steps to hide a folder of their choice using the terminal:

Type: chflags hidden

Create the folder that will be hidden and drop all the files inside it.

Drop the folder on the terminal.

Press return to complete the process.

Unhiding the folder involves the same steps. The only change will be in the command as users must type chflags non-hidden.

Use the secret location

There's a dedicated location on macOS-run devices that can be used to hide folders and files, which shouldn't be easy to access. Users can add hidden files and folders to the library using the finder option.

Using multiple accounts

This is the most straightforward process, although users must create two accounts. When a user switches from one account to another, the files and folders are automatically hidden.

These are some of the most commonly used methods to hide folders on macOS. Several applications will make the steps easier to do but will require the additional task of installing and running them. The processes mentioned above are all in-built systems and can be used instantly.

