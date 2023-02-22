Apple MacBook Air M1 vs M2: Which is the most value-for-money laptop in 2023?

Apple's MacBook Air is among the most popular notebooks on the market. The Cupertino-based tech giant has built the from the ground up to cater to all kinds of users. In many ways, the Air is ideal for students and users looking for a portable and powerful machine for basic computing purposes.

Apple has used its in-house silicon in MacBook devices for more than two years. The first iteration of the chip was titled the M1, which powers the 2020 model of the notebook lineup.

Last year, the company introduced the M2, which powers the latest MacBook Air. However, the M1 is not yet discontinued, and users can get a solid deal on slightly used models on websites like eBay and Craigslist.

Thus, choosing between the MacBook Air M1 and M2 can be a bit difficult for some. This article dissects the differences between the laptops and finds out which is a better option.

MacBook Air M1 gives M2-powered devices some serious competition

It is worth noting that the M2 is an improved version of the original Apple silicon. Devices powered by the chip are better than older models in all aspects, including battery life, performance, and software features.

However, almost two and a half years since its release, the MacBook Air M1 seems like a solid bargain since it cuts corners in the right places.

Before delving into the finer details, let's check the two devices' specs to figure out how much of an improvement the 2022 model is.

Spec comparison

Details of the M1- and M2-powered MacBooks are listed below.

Apple MacBook Air M1 Apple MacBook Air M2 Dimensions (LxWxH) 21.24cm x 30.41cm x 1.61cm 21.5cm x 30.41cm x 1.13 cm Weight 1.29 kg (2.8 lbs) 1.24 kg (2.7 lbs) Display size 13.3" 13.6" Display resolution 2560 x 1600 Retina display 2560 x 1604 Retina display Peak brightness 400 nits 500 nits Processor Apple M1 SoC8-core CPU8-core GPU Apple M2 SoC12-core CPU8/10-core GPU Memory 8 GB/16 GB unified memory 8 GB/16 GB/24 GB unified memory Memory bandwidth 68.25 GB/s 100 GB/s Webcam 720p FaceTime HD camera 1080p FaceTime HD camera Speaker setup Stereo speakers Quad speakers Battery 49.9 Wh Li-Po battery 52.6 Wh Li-Po battery Power adapter 30W USB-C 30W USB-C (with 8-core GPU)35W USB-C (with 10-core GPU)67W USB-C fast charging

The M2 MacBook makes more sense for a small segment of the market

The M1 MacBook Air from 2020 (Image via Apple)

The M2 version of the MacBook is a slightly bumped-up version of the last-gen machine. The device offers slightly longer battery life, a brighter display, faster charging, and more memory options. It is also slightly lighter and uniformly thick, making it more portable.

In addition to these improvements, the new MacBook packs a few features like support for hardware-accelerated ProRes encoding and decoding. The device also packs a 3.5mm AUX jack that supports high-impedance headphones.

Which laptop is the best choice? The answer varies

Power users working in the field of audio or video can highly benefit from the new device. The M2 SoC's CPU is about 18% faster, and the GPU is about 35% faster than the last-gen variant. This aspect makes it a more apt device for professionals.

However, for most users, the M2-powered laptop packs insignificant improvements to upgrade to the latest laptop from Apple. The M1 is more than powerful for basic computing tasks and entertainment uses.

For students, the M1 MacBook Air represents solid value for money. The device is now cheaper than ever. It runs the latest software without hiccups and can handle school and college work like a champ.

Both the M1 and M2-powered devices are solid laptops. However, unless one has a specific use case for one of the latest features of the latest model, dumping over $1,000 on the latest Apple notebook does not make sense. For the majority, the M1 MacBook Air continues to be the laptop of choice.

Note: We may receive a small commission from the links included in the article.

