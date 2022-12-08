Are the iPad Pros with M2 chips worth it?

Apple re-released the iPad Pro in October 2022. The device was upgraded with M2 chips to ensure better performance compared to the previous generation.

The 2021 iPad Pro featured an M1 chip, which was a very powerful processor that could easily handle resource-heavy applications and multitasking. This article will try to determine whether the upgrade to the latest iPad Pro is worth it.

Should you upgrade to the iPad Pro with the M2 chip?

The M2 Apple iPad Pro has two variants: the 12.9-inch Pro Motion Mini LED display and the 11-inch LED display. It mostly has the exact specifications as the 2021 iPad Pro, such as a USB-C port with Thunderbolt charging support, 10 hours of battery life on Wi-Fi, nine hours of battery life on cellular, second-generation Apple pencil support, a front camera, and stereo speakers.

The improvements over the last gen iPad Pro are listed below.

Better processor

The M2 chip (Image via Apple)

The M2 chip featured massive improvements over the existing M1 chip as it has a 15% faster CPU and 35% faster graphics performance, which makes apps load faster. The device will also be able to render and export 3D projects faster.

ProRes

The sixth generation iPad Pro can capture videos in ProRes and can also encode and decode faster. Video projects can be converted to ProRes up to three times faster than before.

Apple Pencil Hover

The 2022 iPad Pro supports the Apple Pencil Hover feature when it's close to the screen. The feature shows a preview of an activity depending on where the Apple Pencil is placed. Artists will find the feature especially useful since it can show them the brush stroke location and a preview of the mix of colors before they apply it.

Improved Wi-Fi and Bluetooth

The iPad Pro sixth generation replaces the Wi-Fi 6 with an improved Wi-Fi 6e that supports the high-speed 6 GHz band and provides better speed. The device can also connect to 5 GHz and 2.4 GHz bands.

Conclusion

It is probably a better idea to purchase or stick with the last-generation iPad Pro that has an M1 chip. Users can enjoy a similar experience with the last generation iPad Pro and can save up to $300.

The M1 chip is still a very powerful processor and is capable of running every application on the App Store. Although the M2 chip is a massive improvement over the previous generation, the difference is hard to notice when using the device for practical, day-to-day tasks.

The ProRes feature requires a separate third-party application and is not supported by the stock camera app provided by the company. Furthermore, Wi-Fi 6e will require a compatible 6 GHz tri-band router to provide such a huge amount of speed.

Unless users really want to get their hands on the latest generation iPad Pro and have the software and equipment ready to completely utilize the device's features, it's probably a good idea to stay with the previous generation.

