With the revolutionary M1 chip powering its core, the Apple MacBook Air M1 gained massive popularity right after its launch. It set a precedent for computer-based performance, and the laptop also sports a sophisticated look retaining the iconic MacBook style and efficient all-day battery life.

The California, Cupertino-based company launched the MacBook Air M1 in 2020, alongside MacBook Pro and Mac Mini models, while also introducing its first Apple Silicon chip, the M1. This launch was a historic moment for the company as it moved away from using Intel-based processors for its products.

That said, the technological world has never stopped growing, leading to fans asking justified questions: Is the aged MacBook Air M1 a worthwhile laptop in 2023? Let's take a look at its specifications and discuss its advantages and caveats to come to a conclusion.

Note: This article contains affiliate links for the product.

The Apple MacBook Air M1's excellence speaks for itself, but there are better options

The hype surrounding the MacBook Air M1 was completely justified until Apple launched a newer MacBook Air model in 2022. Last year, the famous tech giant also introduced a successor to 2020's M1 chip, the more powerful M2 chip, which powers the latest Mac models from the company.

Fans can now purchase the M2-powered Apple MacBook Air, which offers a better performance quotient, a completely redesigned look, a bigger and brighter display, a better battery life, and many more advantages over the MacBook Air M1.

The Apple MacBook Air M1's price tag has been significantly reduced, making it an irresistible purchase for many fans. Let's take a look at the specifications of the M1 model to finalize the verdict.

Features

The Apple MacBook Air M1 is powered by an 8-Core CPU, a 7-Core GPU, and a 16-core Neural Engine, enough to fulfill most performance-based user requests, including multitasking. Despite its age, the M1 chip can deliver a premium performance that will impress most users.

The device can handle graphics-intensive tasks like gaming and video editing pretty well. The processor works with the macOS to ensure high-quality responsiveness, speed, and utility. The laptop also delivers an all-day battery life and supports 30W fast charging.

The 13-inch Retina display with True Tone lets the Apple MacBook Air M1 churn out visual brilliance, which is better than most rival laptops. If you are looking for a premium laptop to deal with everyday tasks, the Apple MacBook Air M1 can suit your needs very well.

The base model comes with 8GB of unified system memory, which is upgradable up to 16GB. In addition, you can also upgrade the internal storage to up to 2TB. The Air M1 also features two Thunderbolt / USB 4 ports, Magic Keyboard with Touch ID, and a Force Touch trackpad, ensuring the best navigating experience.

Buy the Apple MacBook Air M1 from Amazon.

Category Apple MacBook Air M1 Processor M1 Chip8-Core CPU7-Core GPU16-Core Neural Engine Unified RAM 8GB (16GB variant available) Storage 256GB (Upgradable up to 2TB) Display 13-inch Retina display with True Tone Connectivity Two Thunderbolt/USB 4 Ports Navigation Magic Keyboard with Touch IDForce Touch trackpad Battery 30W fast charging

Verdict

The Apple MacBook Air M1 is a worthy choice for budget-conscious users who require a powerful laptop to counter daily tasks. The Air M1 costs $200 less than its successor, which may be an absolute bang for the buck for some users. Moreover, many retailers offer additional discounts to make it a worthier deal.

The Apple MacBook Air M2 features considerable upgrades over its M1 counterpart. Users who pick 2020's Air M1 will miss out on an enhanced experience closer to the technological trends prevailing in 2023.

In addition, Apple may launch the M3 chip, fueling newer MacBook Air models, in 2023. If so, the Air M2 model should see a price drop after M3's entrance, thus shifting the relevance meta.

