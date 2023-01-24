Is the Apple MacBook Air M2 worth buying in 2023?

The Apple MacBook Air M2 is the latest variant of a long line of popular notebooks from the tech giant, establishing itself at the top of the chain. Despite not being the most potent version specification-wise, there are ample reasons for the Air models to have done so well. In 2022, Apple upgraded its famous line with a new M2 chip, leading to excellent performance improvement.

The Apple MacBook Air M2 performed very well last year with better specifications and more significant optimizations. However, the technology space is highly competitive and is ever-changing in nature. This does raise a few questions over whether getting the latest Air M2 variant will be worth someone's money.

It's also a valid question, as the M2 upgrade comes at a slightly higher cost than the previous one. The upgraded costs, however, reflect better features and performances. Let's now look at why the Apple MacBook Air M2 is an upgrade you should get and how 2023 could be the perfect time to get it.

The Apple MacBook Air M2 is a deserving upgrade, but there are certain limitations thanks to its budget offering

The Apple MacBook Air M2 is the latest entrant to the budget offering, so there will be some fallout in terms of performance. Before getting into that, let's look at the specifications that come with the device.

Brand Apple Price Starts at $1099 Display 13.6" Super Retina Display, 500 nits peak brightness Processor M2 chip with 4 efficiency cores and 4 performance cores RAM and Storage 8/16/24 GB; 256 GB and upwards Battery Up to 18 hours in video playback, 15 hours in wireless Wi-Fi

The design differs significantly from the 2022 version and the previous one. Apple has gone with a flatter design this time, and most fans responded positively to this change. Esthetically speaking, it's more pleasing for the eyes and more convenient to place in tighter spaces.

The display might be smaller due to its 13.6" dimensions, but it performs at 500 nits of peak brightness. This is not only an upgrade in numbers, but the screen's peak brightness makes it more suitable for low-light situations. There's support for up to 2560x1664, making for a marvelous experience with True Color technology.

The interesting part lies in the processor, aka the M2 chip. Apple has used identical versions of the Apple MacBook Air M2 and the Pro variant. As unbelievable as it may sound, the performance of both devices is similar in the beginning.

There will be a falloff in the performance of the Air variant, as it doesn't have a fan. Under basic operations, this will not be a significant issue, but the problems begin with more complex operations. The lack of a fan leads to intense heating, which means the processor will throttle. Once again, not every user will suffer from this issue, so it's not a dealbreaker.

The Apple MacBook Air M2 also gets a significant upgrade in battery life, with up to 18 hours of playback time on video playback. If you run out of juice on your device, the 67W fast charging makes recharging fast and convenient.

Regarding RAM and ROM, the default offerings are limited, with 8 GB and 256 GB SSD, respectively. You can increase the RAM to 24 GB, while the internal storage can be extended up to 2 TB.

Several key features come from Apple's existing technology, and the latest version has been upgraded to all the very best of the features. Features like Bluetooth 5.0, a four-speaker sound system, and more make the Apple MacBook Air M2 quite potent in today's times.

The premium device also comes with a 1080P webcam, which features an improvement over the previously used ones. All in all, the said device is an excellent package in terms of all-around performance.

Going deep into 2023, there's no reason to suggest why someone shouldn't get the Apple MacBook Air M2. The MacBook Air M1 was released in 2020, and if Apple follows the same pattern, another one won't come out this year.

If anything, 2023 might throw attractive discounts, making matters even more enjoyable. Several major retailers have already offered minor discounts in the past, but the numbers will undoubtedly increase in the coming days.

It's worth noting that fanless structures can tend to heat up under intense conditions. As such, the MacBook Pro M2 is a better option but will cost more. The Apple MacBook Air M2 costs $1,099 without discounts and goes up to $1,399, depending on the chosen configuration.

