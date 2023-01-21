Is the Apple iPhone 12 worth buying in 2023?

Apple announced and released the iPhone 12 series, comprising four models, back in 2020. The California-based tech giant stopped manufacturing the premium and Mini models in 2021 following the launch of the iPhone 13 series. However, one can still grab the regular model from the official website or retailers.

Originally priced at $799, the regular model comes with decent specifications, which are relevant even in 2023. Apple continues to support the smartphone with yearly software updates, which ensures security and performance.

Having said that, Apple launches yearly iterations of flagships, thus quickening the aging process. Users can already grab the more recent iPhone 13 or even iPhone 14, which seems to be the smarter choice to make in 2023.

Naturally, fans may face a dilemma over the newer Apple smartphones versus the iPhone 12, which now features a cheaper list price and may get further discounts while maintaining its stance as a flagship.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinions of the writer

The iPhone 12 is a decent, aged flagship to grab in 2023

The iPhone 12 comes with the benefit of Apple's long software support, which usually ranges from six to eight years. This alone is a legitimate reason why users would want to invest in an Apple device regardless of its age.

Furthermore, Apple installs powerful in-house processor chips in its smartphones, which not only ensures spotless performance but also guarantees longevity.

The iPhone 12, although a 2020 release, could be a decent, aged flagship to grab today. However, there are multiple better alternatives available, which weakens its relevance in 2023.

Features

Powered by the monumental A14 Bionic chip, the iPhone 12 is one of the first Apple devices to receive 5G support - a milestone launch for the company. It sports a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display, which promises brilliant colors and a bright experience.

At launch, the device shipped with iOS 14 as the operating system. However, one can now upgrade it to the latest iOS version 16. Users can also choose from three storage variants — 64GB, 128GB, and 256GB — depending on their needs and budget.

Like all Apple iPhone smartphones, the 12 doesn't disappoint in the camera segment, featuring a dual camera setup — 12MP wide and ultrawide sensors. The device also comes with a front-facing 12MP camera sensor. Despite the lower resolution, the cameras click stunning pictures and can easily please mobile photography fans.

Unfortunately, the battery performance of the 2020 flagship isn't impressive, although it's better than an older-generation Apple smartphone. The 2815 mAh capacity is meager and struggles to offer a full day's worth. However, it does support reasonably fast charging.

Category iPhone 12 Chipset A14 Bionic chip

6-core CPU with 2 performance and 4 efficiency cores

4-core GPU

16-core Neural Engine Display Super Retina XDR display

15.40 cm / 6.1‑inch (diagonal) all‑screen OLED display Rear Camera Dual 12MP camera system: Main and Ultra Wide cameras

Main: ƒ/1.6 aperture

Ultra Wide: ƒ/2.4 aperture and 120° field of view Front Camera 12MP camera

ƒ/2.2 aperture Battery Built-in rechargeable lithium-ion battery

Video Playback up to 17 hours (11 hours if streamed)

Verdict

The Apple iPhone 12 is definitely not a wise choice to make in 2023, considering the alternatives one can pick. The iPhone 13 is an iterative upgrade, but it is one year younger, features a better processor and camera, and is similarly priced.

You can grab the 128GB variant of iPhone 13 at $699 from the official Apple Store, costing only $50 more than the 2020 Apple flagship. Browse through some online retailers who are providing discounts, and you should be able to grab iPhone 13 at the same rate as its predecessor.

If you are willing to expand your budget, we recommend picking up the iPhone 14, which belongs to the latest Apple flagship series. Android flagships like the Google Pixel 7 or the Samsung Galaxy S22 are also decent choices in 2023 if you are open to manufacturers beyond Apple.

