Create

Top 5 budget mechanical keyboards in 2023

By Debayan Saha
Modified Apr 20, 2023 22:13 GMT
Best budget mechanical keyboards (Image via Reddit)
Best budget mechanical keyboards (Image via Reddit)

Mechanical keyboards have grown in popularity among both gamers and regular users in recent years. If you spend a lot of time gaming on a keyboard, mechanical ones can be an important consideration. Alternatively, if you type thousands of words per day, utilizing these mechanical variations makes a significant difference. Perhaps you want to play games on something other than a standard keyboard but don't want to spend much money. To tick all these boxes, here are the top five budget-friendly mechanical keyboards available in 2023.

youtube-cover

Best budget mechanical keyboards in the market: Tecware Phantom 87, KLIM Shift, and more

1) KLIM Shift ($29)

youtube-cover

KLIM Shift is a 60% wireless mechanical keyboard with a build that is incredibly impressive for the price. This keyboard uses a single plastic shell for the base, and the plate is solid metal, which is also uncommon at this price point.

SpecificationsKLIM Shift
Weight710 g (1.5 lbs)
Dimensions17.4 x 6.9 x 1.3 inch
Number of Keys69
Key typeJixian brown

Pros

  • It comes with two sets of keycaps (black and white).
  • Fully hot-swappable switches.
  • Great stabilizers.
  • Customizable RGB lighting without any software.
  • Fully wireless and can connect up to three different devices via Bluetooth.

Cons

  • Keycaps with poor shine-through quality.
  • Battery life is not that great.

2) Tecware Phantom 87 ($45.99)

youtube-cover

The Tecware Phantom 87 is one of the most recommended keyboards for under $50. This is a TKL form factor with unparalleled build quality. It uses a solid plastic shell for the bottom and a very thick metal plate for the top. This is the best-sounding keyboard in this price range due to PCB dampening and case dampening.

SpecificationsTecware Phantom 87
Weight948 g (2.09 lbs)
Dimensions14.23 x 5.26 x 1.58 inch
Number of keys 87
Key typeOutemu red

Pros

  • Stabilizers are excellent because there is no rattling or ticking.
  • Fantastic RGB with great colors, great vibrancy, and impressive brightness.
  • 100 different static RGB lighting without downloading any software.

Cons

  • Switches are not high quality.
  • Fully wired and no detachable cable.

3) Royal Kludge RKH81 ($79.99)

youtube-cover

The Royal Kludge RKH8 is a 75% form factor with a split keyboard design. The build quality is extremely good with its thick and high-quality plastic construction. Its polycarbonate plate and PCB dampening make the sound profile great and substantial.

SpecificationsRoyal Kludge RKH81
Weight1.1 kg (2.44 lbs)
Dimensions14.41 x 7.48 x 2.01 inch
Number of keys81
Key TypeSky cyan

Pros

  • Fully hot-swappable with three and five-pin switches.
  • Crisp, clear, and thick keycaps are a pleasure to use regularly.
  • The stabilizers have no rattle or tick.
  • This is a wireless keyboard, and it can connect up to three different devices via Bluetooth or a 2.4 GHz USB dongle.
  • Battery life is super long. (3750mAh)

Cons

  • No shine through keycaps.

4) YUNZII Royalaxe Y68 ($94.99)

youtube-cover

The Royalaxe Y68 is a 65% form factor with the best build quality on the list. It has a two-piece plastic shell with thick metal edge pieces on the side. The mechanical keyboard comes with a high-quality silicone PCB plate dampener and a massively thick silicone mold for the case.

SpecificationsYUNZII Royalaxe Y68
Weight990 g (2.2 lbs)
Dimensions12.83 x 4.65 x 0.98 inch
Number of keys66
Key typeGateron pro yellow

Pros

  • It's very simple to open the keyboard.
  • The yellow switches elevate the typing experience to the next level.
  • No major inconsistencies in the text placement.
  • Splendid stabilizers without any rattling or ticking.
  • Fully hot-swappable with three and five-pin switches.
  • RGB has great colors, vibrancy, and all the modes.
  • Fully wireless with Bluetooth connection with up to three devices.
  • Premium quality rocker switch at the top-right corner to select all the different wireless modes.

Cons

  • It doesn't have south-facing LEDs.
  • No shine through keycaps.
  • Underwhelming battery life. (3000mAh)

5) Fantech MAXFIT67 ($99.99)

youtube-cover

The Fantech MAXFIT67 is a 65% split design form factor with impressive build quality. The plate is thick metal, and you get PCB dampening, which is EVA foam. It's a great keyboard if you're into modding, although the stock version is also quite impressive.

SpecificationsFantech MAXFIT67
Weight1 kg (2.35 lbs)
Dimensions14.45 x 5.98 x 2.05 inch
Number of keys67
Key typeGateron yellow

Pros

  • Acoustic sounds are extremely satisfying.
  • Fully metal knob at the top-right corner for volume control.
  • Thick keycaps create a deeper tone.
  • Fully hot-swappable with three and five-pin switches.
  • The RGB color space is excellent, having all the modes and being very bright, vibrant, and colorful.
  • Fully wireless with Bluetooth connectivity with up to five devices.
  • The battery is pretty large. (4000mAh)

Cons

  • Key placement consistency is not that great.
  • The text's crispness is a little off due to some fuzziness around the edges.

Closing thoughts

youtube-cover

It can be difficult to find a mechanical keyboard that interconnects flawlessly, provides excellent battery life and sound, and simply elevates the typing experience. So, if you're on a tight budget, have trouble typing in the dark, or require a low-cost and fast mechanical keyboard for various reasons, these five options are the best in the business.

Note: We may receive a small commission from the links included in the article.

Quick Links

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...