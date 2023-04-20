Mechanical keyboards have grown in popularity among both gamers and regular users in recent years. If you spend a lot of time gaming on a keyboard, mechanical ones can be an important consideration. Alternatively, if you type thousands of words per day, utilizing these mechanical variations makes a significant difference. Perhaps you want to play games on something other than a standard keyboard but don't want to spend much money. To tick all these boxes, here are the top five budget-friendly mechanical keyboards available in 2023.

Best budget mechanical keyboards in the market: Tecware Phantom 87, KLIM Shift, and more

1) KLIM Shift ($29)

KLIM Shift is a 60% wireless mechanical keyboard with a build that is incredibly impressive for the price. This keyboard uses a single plastic shell for the base, and the plate is solid metal, which is also uncommon at this price point.

Specifications KLIM Shift Weight 710 g (1.5 lbs) Dimensions 17.4 x 6.9 x 1.3 inch Number of Keys 69 Key type Jixian brown

Pros

It comes with two sets of keycaps (black and white).

Fully hot-swappable switches.

Great stabilizers.

Customizable RGB lighting without any software.

Fully wireless and can connect up to three different devices via Bluetooth.

Cons

Keycaps with poor shine-through quality.

Battery life is not that great.

2) Tecware Phantom 87 ($45.99)

The Tecware Phantom 87 is one of the most recommended keyboards for under $50. This is a TKL form factor with unparalleled build quality. It uses a solid plastic shell for the bottom and a very thick metal plate for the top. This is the best-sounding keyboard in this price range due to PCB dampening and case dampening.

Specifications Tecware Phantom 87 Weight 948 g (2.09 lbs) Dimensions 14.23 x 5.26 x 1.58 inch Number of keys 87 Key type Outemu red

Pros

Stabilizers are excellent because there is no rattling or ticking.

Fantastic RGB with great colors, great vibrancy, and impressive brightness.

100 different static RGB lighting without downloading any software.

Cons

Switches are not high quality.

Fully wired and no detachable cable.

3) Royal Kludge RKH81 ($79.99)

The Royal Kludge RKH8 is a 75% form factor with a split keyboard design. The build quality is extremely good with its thick and high-quality plastic construction. Its polycarbonate plate and PCB dampening make the sound profile great and substantial.

Specifications Royal Kludge RKH81 Weight 1.1 kg (2.44 lbs) Dimensions 14.41 x 7.48 x 2.01 inch Number of keys 81 Key Type Sky cyan

Pros

Fully hot-swappable with three and five-pin switches.

Crisp, clear, and thick keycaps are a pleasure to use regularly.

The stabilizers have no rattle or tick.

This is a wireless keyboard, and it can connect up to three different devices via Bluetooth or a 2.4 GHz USB dongle.

Battery life is super long. (3750mAh)

Cons

No shine through keycaps.

4) YUNZII Royalaxe Y68 ($94.99)

The Royalaxe Y68 is a 65% form factor with the best build quality on the list. It has a two-piece plastic shell with thick metal edge pieces on the side. The mechanical keyboard comes with a high-quality silicone PCB plate dampener and a massively thick silicone mold for the case.

Specifications YUNZII Royalaxe Y68 Weight 990 g (2.2 lbs) Dimensions 12.83 x 4.65 x 0.98 inch Number of keys 66 Key type Gateron pro yellow

Pros

It's very simple to open the keyboard.

The yellow switches elevate the typing experience to the next level.

No major inconsistencies in the text placement.

Splendid stabilizers without any rattling or ticking.

Fully hot-swappable with three and five-pin switches.

RGB has great colors, vibrancy, and all the modes.

Fully wireless with Bluetooth connection with up to three devices.

Premium quality rocker switch at the top-right corner to select all the different wireless modes.

Cons

It doesn't have south-facing LEDs.

No shine through keycaps.

Underwhelming battery life. (3000mAh)

5) Fantech MAXFIT67 ($99.99)

The Fantech MAXFIT67 is a 65% split design form factor with impressive build quality. The plate is thick metal, and you get PCB dampening, which is EVA foam. It's a great keyboard if you're into modding, although the stock version is also quite impressive.

Specifications Fantech MAXFIT67 Weight 1 kg (2.35 lbs) Dimensions 14.45 x 5.98 x 2.05 inch Number of keys 67 Key type Gateron yellow

Pros

Acoustic sounds are extremely satisfying.

Fully metal knob at the top-right corner for volume control.

Thick keycaps create a deeper tone.

Fully hot-swappable with three and five-pin switches.

The RGB color space is excellent, having all the modes and being very bright, vibrant, and colorful.

Fully wireless with Bluetooth connectivity with up to five devices.

The battery is pretty large. (4000mAh)

Cons

Key placement consistency is not that great.

The text's crispness is a little off due to some fuzziness around the edges.

Closing thoughts

It can be difficult to find a mechanical keyboard that interconnects flawlessly, provides excellent battery life and sound, and simply elevates the typing experience. So, if you're on a tight budget, have trouble typing in the dark, or require a low-cost and fast mechanical keyboard for various reasons, these five options are the best in the business.

Note: We may receive a small commission from the links included in the article.

Poll : 0 votes