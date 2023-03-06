10 best TKL keyboards to consider on a budget in 2023

Tenkeyless keyboards, also known as TKL keyboards, have been gaining popularity as they provide an excellent balance between size and functionality. As the name indicates, it is a type of computer keyboard with a compact design due to not including a number pad on the right side. This design makes the keyboard more compact and takes up less desk space than a traditional full-sized one.

If you're in the market for a budget-friendly TKL keyboard, we've compiled a list of the 10 best options for you to consider.

10 best TKL keyboards to consider in 2023

TKL keyboards typically have a standard layout for the remaining keys, including the letters, numbers, and function keys. They are popular among gamers and typists who prefer a more compact keyboard that still offers all the necessary keys for their needs.

While TKL keyboards do not have a number pad, some models may include additional programmable keys or media controls to make up for the missing keys. They are available in both wired and wireless options and come in a variety of switch types, including Cherry MX and other mechanical switches, as well as membrane switches.

1) Redragon K552 ($65.19 on Newegg)

The Redragon K552 is a compact TKL mechanical gaming keyboard that offers good performance and durability at an affordable price. It features Outemu Blue mechanical switches that provide a tactile typing and gaming experience. The keyboard has a metal frame and ABS construction, which adds to its sturdiness and durability.

It also has red LED backlighting that can be adjusted to different brightness levels or turned off completely. The keyboard includes 12 multimedia keys that can be accessed through the function key, making it easy to control your media playback. With anti-ghosting technology, the Redragon K552 can register multiple keystrokes at once without any issues.

2) Anne Pro 2 ($69.98 on Newegg)

The Anne Pro 2 is a highly customizable and compact wireless mechanical keyboard that offers great performance and versatility. It features Cherry MX or Gateron mechanical switches that provide a satisfying typing and gaming experience. The keyboard has a slim design and its built-in battery can last several days on a single charge.

It also includes Bluetooth connectivity and can be programmed with custom macros and RGB lighting effects. With its compact design and versatile features, the Anne Pro 2 is a great choice for gamers, typists, and anyone who wants a high-quality wireless keyboard.

3) Logitech G Pro TKL ($85.00 on Newegg)

The Logitech G Pro TKL is a high-performance mechanical gaming keyboard that offers great accuracy and responsiveness. It features Logitech's proprietary Romer-G mechanical switches that provide a tactile and quiet typing experience. The keyboard also includes customizable RGB lighting and can be programmed with custom macros and commands through Logitech's software.

The G Pro TKL has a durable and compact design that makes it easy to transport and take to tournaments or LAN parties. With its advanced features and top-notch performance, this offering from Logitech is a great choice for professional gamers and enthusiasts alike.

4) Keychron K8 ($87.99 on Newegg)

The Keychron K8 is a versatile and customizable wireless mechanical keyboard that offers great performance and a sleek design. It supports both wired and wireless connectivity and features a hot-swappable PCB that allows you to swap out the switches without soldering.

The keyboard includes a built-in battery that can last several weeks on a single charge and features customizable RGB lighting and programmable macros. With its compact design and ergonomic features, the Keychron K8 is a great choice for gamers, programmers, and anyone who wants a high-quality wireless keyboard that can be tailored to their needs.

5) HyperX Alloy FPS Pro ($108.46 on Newegg)

The HyperX Alloy FPS Pro is a reliable and durable mechanical gaming keyboard that offers great performance at an affordable price. It features Hyper X's custom switches, providing a tactile and accurate typing experience. The keyboard has a compact design that takes up less desk space than a traditional full-sized keyboard, making it easier to transport and use in tight spaces.

It also includes customizable red LED backlighting and a detachable cable for easy storage and transport. With its solid build quality and responsive keys, the HyperX Alloy FPS Pro is a great choice for gamers who want a high-quality mechanical keyboard without breaking the bank.

6) Vortexgear Pok3r ($119.00 on Newegg)

The Vortexgear Pok3r is a minimalist and compact mechanical keyboard that offers great performance and customization options. It features Cherry MX mechanical switches that provide a tactile and responsive typing experience.

The keyboard has a sleek aluminum case and a programmable layout that can be customized to suit your needs. It also includes customizable RGB lighting and several layers of programmable macros. With its small size and customizable layout, the Vortexgear Pok3r is a great choice for gamers, programmers, and anyone who wants a high-quality keyboard that can be tailored to their preferences.

7) Steel Series Apex Pro TKL ($128.88 on Newegg)

The SteelSeries Apex Pro TKL is a high-end mechanical gaming keyboard that offers excellent performance and customization options. It features SteelSeries' proprietary OmniPoint adjustable mechanical switches that can be customized to provide the perfect balance of speed and accuracy.

The keyboard also includes a customizable OLED Smart Display that can be programmed to display game stats, Discord messages, and more. It also includes customizable per-key RGB lighting and programmable macros that can be accessed through the SteelSeries Engine software. With its premium build quality and advanced features, the SteelSeries Apex Pro TKL is a great choice for serious gamers who want a top-of-the-line mechanical keyboard.

8) Ducky One 2 TKL ($135.00 on Mechanical Keyboards)

The Ducky One 2 TKL is a high-quality mechanical keyboard that offers great performance and durability. It features Cherry MX mechanical switches that provide a tactile and responsive typing experience. The keyboard has a minimalist design and includes customizable RGB lighting and several layers of programmable macros.

It connects to your device via a detachable USB Type-C cable for easy storage and transportation. With its solid build quality and advanced customization options, the Ducky One 2 TKL is a great choice for gamers, typists, and anyone who wants a high-quality, customizable mechanical keyboard.

9) Razer Huntsman TE ($159.97 on Newegg)

The Razer Huntsman TE keyboard is a high-performance keyboard designed for gamers and professionals who demand fast and precise typing. With its advanced optical switch technology, the Huntsman TE delivers lightning-fast actuation speeds of just 1.0mm, making it one of the fastest and most responsive keyboards on the market.

The keyboard's compact design and detachable USB-C cable make it easy to take on the go, while its customizable RGB lighting allows you to personalize its setup to match your style. With its durable construction and reliable performance, the Razer Huntsman TE is the ultimate keyboard for anyone who demands the best from their equipment.

10) Cooler Master CK530 V2 ($162.99 on Newegg)

The Cooler Master CK530 V2 keyboard is a high-quality mechanical keyboard designed for gamers and professionals who demand very high levels of precision and durability. With its Cherry MX switches, the CK530 V2 provides excellent tactile feedback and responsiveness, allowing you to type and play with greater accuracy and speed.

The keyboard's customizable RGB lighting lets you create a personalized setup that matches your style. The CK530 V2's compact design and detachable USB-C cable make it easy to take on the go, while its durable aluminum frame ensures it can withstand heavy use over time. Whether you're a gamer or a professional, the Cooler Master CK530 V2 is a solid pick for a reliable, high-performance keyboard.

Conclusion

There are several budget-friendly TKL keyboards on the market that offer great value for money. Before you plonk down your hard-earned cash, consider the features that matter most to you, be it switch type, backlighting, or design. Doing so will ensure you end up with a keyboard you'll love using daily.

Note: We may receive a small commission from the links included in the article.

Poll : 0 votes