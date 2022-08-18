Which Cherry MX mechanical switch is right for your keyboard?

Cherry MX mechanical switches have been the leaders of the industry, releasing several quality products over the years. Mechanical keyboards are not a new phenomenon, although their demand has gone up in recent times. The ultimate strength of a mechanical keyboard lies in its switches as they determine how the keyboard itself operates. Users have plenty of choices when it comes to Cherry MX switches, considered one of the most premium options available. However, some are more suitable than others based on their flexibility and availability.

The official website states different types and subtypes of each as the available options range from ultra-low profile switches to more regular ones. However, the following assessment is for standard switches as the rest are created in limited batches. Therefore, their availability is short and might not be available to all users worldwide. Additionally, there is no shortage of choices, even under the standard switches from the brand, and users can choose the best one based on their personal requirements.

Cherry MX mechanical switches offer incredible variety to users when making the right pick

In the standard switches catalog, more than one option is available for users. There are seven standard variants, each different from the others. Each of the seven is crafted in Germany with the required amount of precision that has become recognizable with the brand.

The first pick that has been a popular hit among gamers has been the Cherry MX Red. This linear switch makes them usable with very little actuation force. In layman's terms, the actuation force is the amount of pressure a user has to put on a key to register a keystroke.

The linear red switches are fast and have been primarily used in several top-of-the-line keyboards over the years. Its minimal actuation force makes it ideal for those looking to buy a keyboard purely for gaming. Unlike the Blue, the Red switches don't make loud sounds that can be problematic for some, especially during gaming sessions.

It would seem that the Red switches are favored, and it wouldn't be wrong to claim such. It serves most of the purposes that are required of it, but it should still be noted that some people prefer the clicky Blue switches. However, gaming sessions can be interrupted by constant noise from the clicks, which makes the Red ones a far better option.

Speed Silver also serves as an able alternative to the Reds, but their availability is much lower in comparison. Most keyboards that come with Cherry MX are available in the Reds or Blues. However, there's an excellent alternative for those who use their mechanical keyboards for a different purpose from gaming.

The MX Brown is a perfect blend of the Blues and the Reds, mixing the best of both. Its tactile nature provides highly responsive feedback that's great for those having long typing sessions. In addition, the brown switches are perfect for coders who have to click buttons rapidly.

While the tactility is present, the Browns aren't as loud as the Blues. In other words, they can be used without hindrance in office cubicles and universities. The tactility doesn't come with constant clicks that can be troublesome in specific environments.

Furthermore, the Silent Red and Silent Black are two specialized options that Cherry MX provides for mechanical switches. Unfortunately, these keys aren't standard on the market once again, and users will have to be rather lucky to get their hands on a set.

The Reds and Browns might be two of the oldest mechanical switch options from Cherry MX, but they still hold their weight very well, despite all the advancements made by the German giants.

Edited by Atul S