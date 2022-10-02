10 non-CherryMX mechanical keyboards that are worth their price

A mechanical keyboard records keystrokes using mechanical switches. Mechanical options are generally considered superior to “rubber dome” keyboards because they are more durable, have better feedback, and are easier to clean.

The switch type is one of the most important factors to consider when buying a mechanical keyboard. When choosing the best mechanical keyboard, there are a few important factors to consider. The most important factor is the switch type. There are three main switch types – CherryMX, Alps, and Topre.

CherryMX switches are the most popular type of switch and for a good reason. They are durable, have a good feel, and are available in various switches. However, they are not the only type of switch on the market. Several other switch types are worth considering.

Non-Cherry keyboards come in dynamic range

This article will dive into 10 non-CherryMX mechanical options worth their price. We will consider various factors, such as switch type, build quality, and features.

There are many mechanical options on the market, and knowing which one to buy can be tough. It can be even harder to decide if you're not familiar with the different kinds of switches.

1) Royal Kludge RK61 ($42.00)

The RK61 is a 60% mechanical keyboard in a small package. It is a wireless model that supports Bluetooth multi-device pairing up to three devices simultaneously. Any desktop or mobile operating system may use it. However, some hotkeys are incompatible with particular hardware.

It's portable since it has a small footprint with only the essential alphanumeric keys, but some people might not like that there aren't any dedicated arrow keys. Since it is hot-swappable and available with three different mechanical RK switch types, you may choose whichever three- or five-pin switch you want to utilize on this keyboard and change it down the line.

2) MSI Vigor GK50 Elite ($59.99)

The MSI Vigor GK50 Elite is beautiful to look at and simple to operate. It is a top choice for gamers looking for a full-sized mechanical keyboard at an affordable price since it is made for long-term usage and is comfortable and aesthetically pleasing.

This is a great deal at around $60 as of writing. One of the greatest low-cost mechanical keyboards for gamers is the MSI Vigor GK50 Elite, which has a gamer-friendly design, adjustable per-key illumination, and grease-resistant keys. Check this keyboard if you are looking for a top performer and aesthetically pleasing keyboard while on a budget.

3) Logitech G512 ($72.00)

G512 is a great mechanical gaming keyboard from Logitech. It comes with Logitech’s proprietary switches that resemble Cherry MX Blues. Although these clicky switches make typing enjoyable and light, they might be too noisy for quiet offices.

The GHUB software from Logitech includes many customization options that may be tailored to your needs. However, the lack of onboard memory is frustrating as the program requires transferring profiles to another computer if you use the keyboard on multiple systems. Clicky switch lovers should be happy with its performance, even if most functions are typical among mechanical gaming keyboards.

The function keys can all be reprogrammed with macros, and the full RGB lighting is fantastic for dark room gaming or emphasizing crucial keys. However, MMO gamers might find the absence of dedicated macro buttons a little frustrating.

4) Obinslab Anne Pro 2 ($89.00)

The Obinslab Anne Pro 2 keyboard is an excellent choice for gamers. Depending on the Gateron switch, the keys have the solid build quality, nice tactile feedback, and require little force to register a key press.

Additionally, it boasts individually-lit keys and complete RGB illumination, and the associated software allows macros to be assigned to any key. Unfortunately, its ergonomics are subpar because it lacks a wrist rest and changeable inclination settings.

5) Keychron K2 V2 ($89.99)

Keychron K2 (Version 2) is an excellent mechanical keyboard for beginners. Its small size and compact design make it quite simple to transport, and its top-notch construction means you shouldn't worry about breaking it.

Although it was created for macOS users, it includes additional Windows keycaps. On mobile operating systems, most function keys are usable, and they work flawlessly on both macOS and Windows. It has Bluetooth Connectivity for up to three devices at a time.

Unfortunately, there is no specific software for it, and no gaming-specific macros can be set up. In addition to the clicky blue and linear red switches that are available, a brown model is also available.

6) Razer Huntsman Elite ($99.99)

Razer Huntsman Elite is an excellent and one of the most value-for-money full-size mechanical gaming keyboards. It may be configured with Clicky Optical (Purple), or Linear Optical (Red) switches.

The red switches offer a light and responsive typing experience, but some people find them excessively sensitive, resulting in more errors than normal.

It boasts dedicated media controls, complete RGB illumination, underflow LEDs on the keyboard and wrist rest, and exceptional build quality. The volume dial may change its functions because all keys can be macro-programmed.

Although Razer Synapse 3 is required to access all customization options and is only accessible on Windows, certain adjustments may be made directly to the board using combination commands to make it equally customizable in non-window systems.

7) Steel Series Apex 7 TKL ($115.99)

It's hard to beat the SteelSeries Apex 7 TKL as a gaming keyboard. The SteelSeries Brown switches are simple to push and offer satisfying tactile feedback. It has a great, sturdy-feeling design.

With individually-backlit keys and full RGB illumination, it boasts superb ergonomics and a built-in wrist rest. It also features an excellent companion software that enables you to remap keys, create macros, and modify lighting settings, as well as an OLED screen that lets you alter settings without closing games.

8) Logitech GProX ($124.99)

The Logitech G PRO X is a fantastic gaming keyboard. It has very little latency and seems to be very well-built. Standard GX Red Linear switches are excellent for gaming since they have a short pre-travel distance and mild actuation force, but you can quickly swap them out due to the hot-swappable circuit board if you'd like a different switch.

A large amount of customization is possible with the G HUB software. However, macro programming is only supported for the function row, and the RGB illumination lacks brightness controls. The absence of a built-in wristrest might also make it difficult to use for extended periods.

9) HyperX Alloy Elite ($149)

HyperX Aloy Elite has all the attributes most gamers desire, like configurable RGB illumination and macro-programmable keys. The patented HyperX Red switches feature a low actuation force and offer a comfortable typing experience.

Excellent customization options are provided by the specialized NGENUITY program, which, however, is only compatible with Windows.

With a steel plate on top, it seems sturdy, although the ABS keycaps appear to be lower quality. It contains dedicated media buttons, ideal if you want to play music while you game, and a USB passthrough so you can charge your phone or connect your mouse. Unfortunately, it lacks a wrist rest. Thus, typing on it for extended periods may leave you exhausted.

10) MSI Vigor GK50 Low Profile ($165.43)

The GK50 has a pleasant moderate slope that allows your hands to work in a comfortable posture without any strain, and it is just 34mm at its highest point. Of course, you lose some of the usual depth and satisfaction when typing on traditional boards when you lose all that height.

That said, pressing the low-profile Kailh switches on GK50 is pleasurable. They are considerably louder than you would anticipate but are crisp and clicky in the manner only low-profiles can be, so perhaps think twice before purchasing this for a shared working setting.

