Keyboard wired vs wireless: Why is it not time to cut the chord?

Keyboards these days no longer constitute those vast and clunky peripherals with boring designs and keys that feel obnoxious to type with. Advancements in technology have resulted in several brands coming in with new and innovative models to make everyone's life easier. That said, a classic debate remains active in 2022 - wired or wireless?

Traditionally, keyboards have always been wired, although the nature of the ports has changed. From earlier designs, most brands have shifted to the much more modern USB-A connection to improve accessibility. The quality of the cables has also improved with thicker braided cables ensuring the required durability and performance.

In comparison, wireless options work on the principle of Bluetooth connectivity and naturally do away with all kinds of wires. Using them is easier than their wired counterparts; one just needs to plug in the receiving dongle on the device they want to use.

Some wireless options come with direct pairing and can be used on multiple devices. So, is it the time to shift to a wireless option, or is there a case to be made for the use of wired keyboards?

The keyboard market has never been more open than now, which gives some fantastic choices to users

The answer to whether it's time to cut the wired options is something that's not direct. It depends on several factors, to begin with, and arises at a time when wired keyboards are very much in the limelight. The answer between wired and wireless will depend on the tastes and needs of the user, based on the strengths of each.

Cost is always an important aspect when it comes to the peripherals of a computer. These aren't the cheapest items, although advancements have reduced their prices over the years. In general, wireless options cost more compared to their alternative.

Availability options are another area where wired keyboards are ahead. Despite all the technological advancements, there are a far greater number of options to choose from. Many custom makers still make their products with wires. If someone wants to opt for a wireless version, they might not find anything available.

The most significant advantage of wireless is that, as its name suggests, it's without wires. Given the way the world is becoming minimal, many don't prefer too many wires, to begin with. A wireless keyboard for their setup is clean and precise and they don't have to worry about the tangling of the wires.

Another advantage comes in the form of durability as there's no question of wires, to begin with. Cables can degrade over time, and a device can suddenly become unusable if that happens. In the case, the chances of that happening is relatively uncommon.

Hence, wireless has its own set of advantages. However, the advantages which come with a wired keyboard at the time being weighs heavier. The additional cost of wireless keyboards can be spent on better features on a wired.

There's a reason why several brands offer the option of cables with wireless options. Wireless Keyboards also need a power source. While they aren't precisely power-hungry, the cells/batteries still need to change from time to time.

When it comes to wireless options, the choices are limited even during these times. There are far more options on wired devices, and they present themselves as far more economical options.

There's no doubt that wireless devices will become more of the norm in the near future. However, now is not the time to give up on wired keyboards yet, and there are plenty of good options to pick from the market.

Edited by Sohan Dasgupta