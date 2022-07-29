5 best USB gaming headphones to buy in 2022

There are various benefits of having USB headphones rather than 3.5mm jack ones. The difference between the two is that a USB audio device bypasses your system's sound card and uses its own one for better audio quality as it processes the digital-to-analog signal outside the system. USB audio devices have cleaner audio, as they are better filtered.

Although the 3.5mm audio connection is standard, headphones with a USB connection are often overlooked and their benefits go unnoticed by customers. USB headphones are also arguably better for gaming as they have zero latency and accurate sound that helps users immerse themselves in the game even more.

USB gaming headphones with zero latency and high-quality audio

1) Razer Blackshark V2 - $99.99

The Razer Blackshark V2 (Image via Amazon)

This incredible audio device by Razer has pristine audio quality, a detachable boom mic, and is super comfortable to wear for those long gaming sessions. Due to its closed-back enclosure design, it offers decent noise isolation without it being too tight on the head. It's compatible with all types of devices with its 3.5mm jack connection, with the option of connecting its USB sound card to PCs, which is unfortunately not compatible with consoles.

On the left earcup, it has a large volume wheel and a mic mute/unmute button. The Blackshark V2 is lightweight and durable. Additionally, this price point makes it a solid choice.

2) Razer Kraken V3 X - $99.99

The Razer Kraken V3 X (Image via Razer)

Razer released these simple headphones at the end of last year, and it is the latest installment in the headphone lineup by the company. The audio device does not have a lot of stand-out features, but it does its basic job very well. It only has one way of connecting to devices, which is via a USB port and that makes it incompatible with a large number of devices, but it is suitable for gaming on a PC.

It also has RGB lighting, which can be customized in Razer Synapse software, but it is quite barebones and does not offer much customization for other features. The boom mic is of top quality, which is undetachable but conveys voice well. These features make this headset a good choice while also being affordable.

3) Logitech G Pro X - $110

The Logitech G Pro X (Image via Logitech)

Logitech headphones that are built with premium quality materials and components feel comfortable and have good overall performance. The G Pro X connects via a 3.5mm audio jack, but users also have the option to connect it through a USB Type-A adapter, which comes in the box. Unfortunately, it is incompatible with Xbox consoles. The software companion is called G-Hub, and it offers a lot of customization where users can tweak the EQ, adjust the mic, toggle surround sound, and more.

Although it does not have RGB lighting, it has a sleek design and big earcups that are deep and a replacement comes with the package. It is a great choice for gamers as it has accurate audio, and it is not too expensive.

4) JBL Quantum One - $174.99

The JBL Quantum One (Image via JBL)

This is a solid headset with a lot of unique features that make it stand out from the competition. The sound quality is top-notch. It is isolated from noise due to its active noise cancelation, and it is positional, which makes it suitable for gaming. It only supports wired connection and can be connected via a 3.5 mm jack and USB Type-A, making it compatible with almost all devices; however, when it is connected via the audio jack, some features are sacrificed.

The headphones also have RGB lighting that is customizable through the JBL Quantum Engine software along with customizations for channel mixing, microphone volume, EQ with presets, sidetone, and more. Although it has a price tag that is more on the expensive side, it justifies it with the offered features.

5) ASUS ROG Delta S - $199.99

The ASUS ROG Delta S (Image via ASUS)

This is an overall excellent audio device that has amazing sound quality, and it is light and comfortable with a sturdy build quality. It offers RGB lighting, a competent microphone, and a dedicated quad DAC (Digital-To-Analog) converter with the MQA (Master Quality Authenticated) rendering technology that makes it a versatile option. It only connects via USB Type-C, although it can be connected with a USB-C to USB-A adapter that comes in the box.

The ASUS headphones have an audiophile-level quality, which is rare for audio devices at this price point, making them a go-to choice for gamers who are willing to spend the money.

Disclaimer: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far