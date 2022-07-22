7 best gaming earphones with noise cancelation (2022)

It's not always true that hefty headsets are the best for portability, comfortability, and stylish. Many people prefer wearing small earphones while gaming, which can also fit in pockets and be used on the go. Earphones are light, portable, and arguably more fashionable.

In terms of performance, manufacturers have packed in all the features of a decked-out gaming headset into compact in-ear headphones with active noise cancelation, wireless connectivity, and remarkable microphones.

Today, earphones can be used for gaming without having a disadvantage over your opponents and professional gamers who exclusively use in-ear headphones while on stage to cancel out the noise made by the audience.

These noise cancellation earphones will isolate user from surrounding

1) Anker Soundcore Liberty Air 2 Pro - $79

The Anker Soundcore Liberty Air 2 Pro (Image via Anker)

The Soundcore Liberty Air 2 Pro by Anker provides active noise cancelation at the cheapest rates with incredible quality and a water-resistant design with an IPX4 rating. The pair has a modern design with touch-sensitive panels for on-ear control that can be adjusted using the Soundcore app available on Android and iOS.

The downside of these earphones is that when the noise cancelation feature is turned on, it slightly affects the audio, which can be annoying for some users. The battery life is solid and the earphones come with various ear tip options to make it comfortable for all users.

2) Sennheiser CX Plus True Wireless - $179

The Sennheiser CX Plus True Wireless (Image via Sennheiser)

The CX Plus True Wireless has excellent noise cancelation, reliable battery life, consistent audio, and a sleek design, a fully featured pair of earphones by Sennheiser. The pair is IPX4 water-resistant, which makes this a great workout option and has capacitive touch panels on the Sennheiser logo.

Using the Smart Control app, which is available on Android and iOS, users can adjust the EQ, sidetone, and ANC and remap the controls. True wireless earphones have Bluetooth 5.2, which ensures low latency, making them suitable for gaming.

3) Beats Fit Pro - $199

The Beats Fit Pro (Image via Apple)

The compact Beats Fit Pro is one of the best-looking true wireless earphones with active noise cancelation, competent battery life, and spatial audio on Apple Music. The pair are IPX4 water-resistant, which makes them sweat-proof so that users can use them while exercising, and as they comfortably fit most ears, there is no worry of them falling out.

Since Apple owns Beats, some features will not fully work on Android, which could be a deal-breaker for some.

4) Razer Hammerhead True Wireless Pro ANC - $200

The Razer Hammerhead True Wireless Pro ANC (Image via Amazon)

Razer has majorly improved Hammerhead True Wireless Pro ANC over the previous iteration, ironing out all the problems and making them a viable option for many people. The earphones have a great sound quality and a secure fit that isolates a lot of noise just while wearing them, and with noise and cancelations turned on, users are completely away from all noise.

The pair comes with THX certification that certifies it to have a rich and balanced sound suitable for all media types, including music, movies, and gaming. The Razer app lets users remap all the touch controls, adjust the EQ and toggle ANC.

5) Apple AirPods Pro - $249

The Apple AirPods Pro (Image via Apple)

Apple's latest iteration of the AirPods has all the features that make it the best choice for gamers on Apple devices because some smart features do not work on Android, which is a letdown. The pair have Dolby Atmos Spatial Audio that makes the users feel as if they're surrounded by speakers and gives a natural feel to the sound.

AirPods Pro provides strong noise cancelation, which is effective even in the noisiest areas and can quickly be activated using touch controls. The earphones are lightweight and comfortable but have a small battery life, forcing users to charge them regularly.

6) Bose QuietComfort Earbuds - $279

Bose QuietComfort Earbuds (Image via Bose)

Bose is known to produce the best audio in headphones, and they have not left out this pair either. The QuietComfort Earbuds have excellent sound quality with heavy bass and superb clarity without distortion and securely fit the ears even though they are a little hefty. Users can toggle noise cancelation as the feature uses more battery and is not useful when used in a quiet area.

In terms of noise cancelation performance, these pairs offer the best in the business due to their effectiveness in isolating the users completely.

7) Sony WF-1000XM4 - $279

The Sony WF-1000XM4 (Image via Sony)

The WF-1000XM4 by Sony has a top build quality with impeccable noise cancelation and intuitive touch controls. True wireless earphones are comfortable, sleek, and have a balanced sound that is also suitable for gaming. Using Sony's headphone app, users can fiddle with the EQ, personalize the sound as per their preference, and decide what actions the touch controls perform.

The only downside of these earphones is that battery life is not the best, and when being used with noise canceling enabled, users will need to charge the pair more frequently.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the opinions of the writer.

