Are wired headsets better than wireless for gaming? (2022)

In recent years, wireless headsets have become more common due to technological advancements made by manufacturers. If a survey had been conducted ten years ago, only a small number of people would have been found using wireless headsets. This is because they were unreliable, slow, and inconvenient at the time. However, this has significantly changed over the years.

A headset is one of the most important peripherals while gaming, as it gives you a clear idea of where the enemy is and helps immerse you in the game. Whether you are a casual or competitive gamer, having the right headset is essential. However, there is a huge variety of headphones to choose from, making it difficult to find the best one.

Wired gaming headphones have their advantages, including zero latency, no charging, comparatively better prices, and arguably better sound quality. On the other hand, wireless headphones have no cables holding the user back. This helps keep the setup tidy while allowing greater freedom of movement. So, what exactly are the differences between the two types?

Technological advancements have closed the gap between wireless and wired headsets

Latency

Today, there are only indiscernible differences in the latency of wireless and wired headsets due to how powerful the components installed in the headsets are. There are two ways to connect modern wireless headsets, including Bluetooth 5.0 and a USB dongle with a radio frequency of 2.4 GHz, both of which keep the latency to a minimum.

While it is true that wired peripherals have zero latency, even the best players will not see any real difference while using wireless headsets, although there is a difference of a few milliseconds on paper. The top manufacturers ensure that audio and visuals are in-sync, but users will generally notice latency when using cheaper wireless headsets, making them unsuitable for gaming and only usable for movies and music.

Sound quality

When the best headphones of each type are compared, it is evident that wired headsets have better sound quality because they have more power at their disposal with no signal interference. Wired audio has a higher bitrate that is clear and fast.

Wireless headphones need to go through the process of encoding audio data and transmitting it wirelessly, and they require a line of sight for the best signal or risk being subject to some kind of sound distortion.

If there is no signal distortion, the best modern wireless audio technology can handle the highest bitrates that are comparable to those of wired audio, but users will have to pay a hefty premium for the best quality.

Convenience

Both types of headphones have varying comfort levels. Wired headphones do not need to be charged and are plug-and-play, but the con is that they have cables connected to them that limit your range of movement and sometimes come in the way of your mouse while gaming.

Wireless headphones have the advantage of no cables, which is a major plus point for some users, but charging them is a task. However, the latest headphones have a battery life of many hours and only need to be charged once every few days. Another advantage is that they can be connected to multiple devices simultaneously, letting users multitask efficiently.

Verdict

It is a broad topic comparing the two types, but neither is superior to the other because both have an equal number of pros and cons. The decision ultimately boils down to the needs and preferences of the user. Wired headphones are preferable if you only play games at your desk without moving around too much. However, wireless headphones are better if you need to connect to multiple devices and tend to move around a lot.

