7 best PC peripherals to improve your gaming

PC peripherals have come a long way from just being input and output devices. While for PC gaming, one of the most important factors is having excellent hardware components like CPU and GPU, the significance of peripherals cannot be overlooked.

It is of utmost importance that you choose PC peripherals that cater to your specific requirements. A good peripheral can completely redefine your overall gaming experience.

Seven great PC peripherals essential to improving your gaming

1) Gaming mouse

Logitech G @LogitechG Who's carrying you in your games like this PRO X Keyboard is carrying the Superlight? Who's carrying you in your games like this PRO X Keyboard is carrying the Superlight? https://t.co/8AsoqtAbDk

If we have to boil it down to one PC peripheral that simply cannot be excluded, it has to be a good gaming mouse. PC gaming majorly centers around competitive first-person shooters (FPS), and a mouse is undoubtedly the best input device to control your crosshair and accurately track targets in-game.

While a standard office mouse can be used to carry a casual gaming experience, we recommend that you invest in a good gaming mouse. A gaming mouse has accurate sensors and features an ergonomic grip to help you perform your best in-game.

Check out this list if you are looking for a good gaming mouse for FPS games like Valorant, and this list if you are a MOBA enthusiast.

2) Mechanical keyboard

A keyboard is used extensively while gaming, as it controls all game functions. Titles like Fortnite and Apex Legends are incredibly complex in terms of in-game mechanics, which calls for extreme button smashing.

A mechanical keyboard is based on a switch mechanism that can address problems like key ghosting in such games. This ensures that all your inputs are registered accurately and promptly without input delay. Mechanical keyboards are also highly satisfying to use and should make your gaming sessions much more enjoyable.

If you want to know more about mechanical keyboards and why they are better for gaming, check out our top five reasons.

3) Pro gaming controller

Xbox @Xbox



Pick up the customizable Elite Wireless Controller Series 2, with adjustable thumbsticks, short hair triggers, and fully re-engineered components: Your loadout, your way.Pick up the customizable Elite Wireless Controller Series 2, with adjustable thumbsticks, short hair triggers, and fully re-engineered components: xbx.lv/3kS7Xaf Your loadout, your way.Pick up the customizable Elite Wireless Controller Series 2, with adjustable thumbsticks, short hair triggers, and fully re-engineered components: xbx.lv/3kS7Xaf https://t.co/j5xBYYeJAP

Not everybody enjoys it and is comfortable using a mouse and keyboard in games. Some people have played with a gaming controller all their life, starting with a console and switching to PC gaming.

Also, story mode games are undoubtedly much more convenient and offer a better gaming experience when using a gaming controller. While most people stick to a standard Xbox or PlayStation controller, having a pro controller can open the possibilities to get much better in games like Apex Legends and Fortnite, which have excellent controller support.

The flagship feature of a pro controller is the availability of extra buttons or paddles. These can be mapped to other buttons and enables better aim as you do not have to leave your thumbsticks to perform different actions.

The Xbox Elite controller from Microsoft is an excellent choice for a pro controller. If you are budget conscious, we recommend looking at pro controllers from PowerA.

4) ANC headphones

ANC or Active Noise Cancellation is a feature found in headphones that cut down on background noise and offer crisp audio without any distractions. A good pair of ANC headphones can help amplify immersion in story mode games and also help you track footsteps in competitive games.

ANC headphones are extremely accommodating for gaming and should be on your list for peripheral upgrades. If you are looking for a good pair of ANC headphones, you can refer to this list.

5) Condenser microphone

Pratham @Prathkum



Was confused between Shure mv7 and HyperX Quadcast S.



Picked HyperX as it has RGB. Got a new Mic 🎙Was confused between Shure mv7 and HyperX Quadcast S.Picked HyperX as it has RGB. Got a new Mic 🎙Was confused between Shure mv7 and HyperX Quadcast S. Picked HyperX as it has RGB. 😶🌈 https://t.co/O8dgUqno9W

A microphone is essential to communicate with your teammates in-game. A condenser microphone can capture sound waves far more efficiently than your standard headphone microphone.

While you will not be able to directly benefit from a good microphone, it enables your teammates to hear your callouts precisely. This will, in turn, help you perform better in team-based titles. Another benefit of a good microphone is that it will be relevant if you are a streamer.

Your streams will be upgraded with excellent audio quality, and you can expect incremental engagement with your viewers. Check out this article for some great-sounding microphones.

6) Extended mousepad

CORSAIR @CORSAIR When's the last time you had an accident this bad while gaming? Not to worry, the mouse pad here is spill resistant. When's the last time you had an accident this bad while gaming? Not to worry, the mouse pad here is spill resistant. https://t.co/WXq3ahictf

A mousepad is just as important as a good gaming mouse for PC gaming. If you have a good mouse but do not have a proper mousepad designed for gaming, you limit the functionality of your mouse immensely.

We recommend that you invest in an extended mousepad like the Corsair MM700. This extended mousepad offers you more room for precise mouse movements and can house your keyboard.

Check out this article where we have recommended some great mousepads.

7) Webcam

Redari @Redari94 So I finally got a 1080p 60fps webcam for streaming and a RGB controller, am I a real streamer yet? So I finally got a 1080p 60fps webcam for streaming and a RGB controller, am I a real streamer yet? https://t.co/pg4HGYByNd

This recommendation is crucial for all the budding streamers out there. Good webcam quality can single-handedly change the vibe and quality of your stream. They will look much more professional, which will positively affect your streaming performance.

There are many options available for almost all kinds of budgets nowadays in the webcam segment, and a reliable recommendation is the Logitech C920.

Refer to this piece to understand how to stream a game like PUBG using a webcam.

Note: This article reflects the writer's opinions.

Edited by Ravi Iyer