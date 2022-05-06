How to stream PUBG PC at 1080p@60 FPS?

Players who are looking to start streaming their PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds (PUBG) gameplay will need a few things beforehand. Having the right hardware and extra equipment to help you stream with an audience will help you have a smoother streaming experience.

Streaming has become widely popular in recent years and even more so during the pandemic era. Twitch, the biggest streaming platform, has over 140 million monthly users and at least 107,800 streamers broadcasting live at any given moment, and if you're looking to join them, this guide is for you.

Stream PUBG PC at 1080p@60 FPS

Required hardware

A streaming setup (Image via Google Images)

First, you will need all the hardware necessary for streaming PUBG, including a powerful PC, fast internet, and some essential accessories such as a webcam, mic, and a stream deck for convenient streams.

An internet connection of 20Mb/s is a minimum requirement for live streaming PUBG, as you will be streaming at 1080p while simultaneously playing the game online, you will require enough bandwidth for low latency.

To make your stream look clearer and professional, having a good quality camera is necessary and having ample lighting in the room will be beneficial. Logitech C922x Pro 1080p Stream Webcam is a good choice.

Usually, the headset mic is more than enough to stream, but if you are looking for a dedicated mic, the Blue Yeti USB Microphone is the best choice, and it will also save some cost.

The recommended PC build that will be able to handle streaming and playing PUBG at 1080p @60 FPS at medium settings is:

CPU: AMD Ryzen 7 5800X

GPU: Nvidia RTX 3060 Ti

RAM: 16GB

Required software

OBS official website (Image by Sportskeeda)

After procuring and installing the hardware and setting it up, players need to download and install some software to stream. A dedicated software that offers real-time video and audio capture to stream to your platform is required. Open Broadcasting Software (OBS), Camtasia, XSplit, BandiCam Screen Recorder, and ShareX are some of the top software recommendations. OBS is the most widely-used software as it is free and has all the necessary features for live streaming PUBG. Most streamers use OBS as their go-to streaming software, so for this guide, we will consider OBS.

First, install OBS through the official website for Windows. Though the features and options might seem overwhelming at first, it has a simple and straightforward UI. When you launch OBS for the first time, its Auto-Configuration Wizard will test your system and apply the most optimal settings for your device.

Setting up OBS

OBS Display Capture (Image by Sportskeeda)

Creating a scene is the first step to live-streaming. A scene is a combination of your video and audio sources and each source has different inputs. Initially, OBS will have an empty Scene in the Scenes box which can be deleted, renamed or a new one can be added, only the selected scene can be streamed at a time.

You will need to select audio and video sources, which you will be live-streaming. Click on 'Settings' and under the 'Audio' tab, which will display all the audio sources that are available, you can select manually from this list.

For video sources, right-click inside the black box to add a new source. 'GameCapture' is used to capture specific games, which in this case will be PUBG. 'Window' is used to display non-game applications and 'Video Capture Device', if you have one set up, will add your capture card or webcam as a video source.

The resolution of your stream can be managed through the OBS settings. Given that your PC can run the game at 1080p, you need to go to OBS settings, under the Output tab, you will need to edit 'Video Bitrate' and 'Audio Bitrate.' The video bitrate should be set to 1900-4500 is Full High Definition with the audio bitrate set to 256 kbps.

Platform Selection

Twitch Creator Dashboard (Image by Sportskeeda)

Get your Stream Key from the platform you will be streaming on. For Twitch, it is found on the Twitch dashboard under stream settings.

Once you have set up OBS, all you need to do is select the streaming platform. Streaming platforms can be YouTube, Twitch, or Facebook Gaming. To select a platform, you need to go to settings, and under the Stream tab, select your preferred platform from the service drop-down list, and paste your Stream Key that was provided by the platform, apply the changes and click on 'OK.'

Lastly, click on the 'Start streaming' button on the bottom right of OBS to start streaming PUBG. Streaming a game can be a bit of a complicated process. However, with this guide, you will have an easier time setting things up and streaming to your audience.

Edited by Mayank Shete