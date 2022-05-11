5 best earphones to buy for gaming

The best earphones provide comfort and portability, as they are lightweight and can be worn for prolonged periods. If the earphones are wireless, a reliable battery is needed, and if the earphones offer noise-cancellation, it's just a cherry on top.

Earphones might not offer premium audio as well as the features of gaming headsets, but for mobile gamers, gaming earphones are a necessity. Getting the best pair of earphones can be confusing as there are a lot of factors to consider, including price, sound quality, extra features, and comfort.

Note: This article reflects the personal views of the author and the list is ordered from the lowest to highest prices from official websites.

Best gaming earphones today

1) HyperX Cloud Gaming Earbuds - $38

HyperX Cloud Gaming Earbuds (Image via HyperX)

Battery Life N/A Connection Wired 3.5mm Weight 19g Mic Yes

These value-for-money earbuds are specifically designed for gaming. The design is eye-catching with a 90-degree audio jack that does not come in the way while gaming on mobile, though it is only available in one color.

The audio is impressive as all the audio cues are produced accurately without any distortions. One downside is that it does not have full noise isolation, so it can be hard to play games in noise areas, as there is no passive noise cancelation either. For their price, these earphones are excellent and worth it.

2) 1MORE Triple Driver - $67

1MORE Triple Driver (Image via Amazon)

Battery Life N/A Connection Wired 3.5mm Weight 18g Mic Yes

These earphones are stylish with aluminum earpieces, braided cable, and a couple of different color options while being exceptionally sturdy. The audio quality is superb as it has three different drivers installed in each earbud, two balanced armatures, and one dynamic driver which produces audio perfectly.

Usually, there is one driver in each earpiece that produces audio rather than three like this.

Other than great sound quality, these are simple earbuds which at this price make them quite affordable.

3) Razer Hammerhead True Wireless Gen 2 - $109

Razer Hammerhead True Wireless (Image via Razer)

Battery Life 30 hours with ANC and RGB off Connection Bluetooth Weight 53g Mic Yes

Razer Hammerhead True Wireless is an excellent choice, offering noise cancelation with an in-canal seal, giving you complete focus while gaming. They have touch-sensitive controls, one tap on either side controls playback and handles calls, a tap and hold for cycling between ANC and ambient modes, and so on.

The earpieces have backlit LED panels brightening the Razer logo, which can be controlled using the Razer Chroma RGB app, which is available for both Android and iOS. There is another app called the Razer Audio app which is used to customize EQ and switch ANC on, off, or turn on ambient mode and the controls can be remapped.

The only downside is that the battery life is not impressive when all the features are turned on, with it lasting only four hours, which then has to be charged using the case, which adds 16 more hours.

4) ASUS ROG Cetra II - $117

ASUS ROG Cetra II (Image via ASUS)

Battery Life N/A Connection Wired USB-C Weight 30g Mic Yes

The earbuds by ASUS are filled with features. ROG Cetra II offers active noise cancelation, noise suppression microphones, RGB lighting, and more. The drivers are made of liquid silicone rubber, which provides stable speaker performance while delivering strong bass optimized for gaming.

The box comes with various ear fins and tips that are designed to be comfortable even after many hours of wear and different sizes to match all ears, and there is also a bundled travel case for protection. There are four preset lighting effects, static, breathing, color cycle, and strobing, and the earbuds come in one color, black.

5) Bose QuietComfort 20 - $174

Bose QuietComfort 20 (Image via Amazon)

Battery Life 16 hours for ANC Connection Wired 3.5mm Weight 44g Mic Yes

These are uniquely designed earbuds, with the best active noise cancelation which needs to be charged to use. The ANC lasts for 16 hours, after which passive noise cancelation can be used, and it is charged via a micro-USB cable. The box includes three pairs of tips ranging from small to large to fit all ear types, and are incredibly comfortable and made of silicone that doesn't go too deep in the ear canal.

It is suited for gaming as it produces accurate and strong bass which does not distort at full volume. Even without ANC they sound great and the mic is of top quality.

Edited by Saman