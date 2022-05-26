5 best gaming headphones for iPhones in 2022

The best headphones for gaming are all wireless, but if you want to get a wired version, you'll need to buy a lightning to 3.5mm jack adapter. With the introduction of Bluetooth 5.0, latency has decreased to literally unnoticeable levels and wireless headphones sound just as good as wired ones, with the only inconvenience being the process of charging them.

Interestingly, there are more mobile gamers in the world than on any other platform, and the iPhone is the most sold smartphone ever. To improve your gaming experience significantly, gaming headphones are a great addition that will immerse you completely. The last time an iPhone had a 3.5mm jack was in 2016, in the iPhone SE, and since then, the popularity of wireless headphones has increased exponentially.

Top 5 gaming headphones for iPhone this year

1) AKG Y400 - $80

AKG Y400 (Image via Amazon)

The Y400 is a lightweight pair of headphones that are affordable and sound excellent. AKG is known for building top quality sound devices, and they have clearly done so with this product. They come in various colors, have great battery life and Bluetooth 5.0 for best connectivity. Although it is mostly built of plastic, the band is made up of metal underneath, making it flexible and sturdy.

The Y400 has an automatic playback feature that automatically plays and pauses music when you take off the device and the volume can be managed through the buttons on the earcup. With 20 hours of battery life, it should last through long gaming sessions before requiring additional charging.

2) JBL Tune 750BTNC - $80

JBL Tune 750BTNC (Image via Amazon)

The most affordable noise-cancelling device on the market also has great sound quality. The JBL Tune 750BTNC is a comfortable pair of wireless headphones which have a battery life of 15 hours with noise cancelling features turned on and 22 hours without. The downside of this device is that it only features support for Bluetooth 4.2 which could have an impact on latency.

You can connect to two devices at once with its multi-port connection for rapid switching and it has hands-free call support with a great microphone in-built for communicating while gaming.

3) Sony WH-1000XM4 - $349

Sony WH-1000XM4 (Image via Amazon)

A top-tier pair of headphones with all the best features packed into a comfortable package, the WH-1000XM4 is a great choice. It has active noise cancellation, Bluetooth 5.0, good battery life which lasts up to 20 hours, and excellent sound quality. The device can be connected to two inputs at once with Bluetooth multi-point, which makes it convenient to use while gaming and doing other work.

The device has a sleek design with a matte black finish which also comes in two other colors. Using the Sony Connect app, the buttons can be customized to perform various actions.

4) Bose Noise Cancelling 700 - $379

Bose Noise Cancelling 700 (Image via Amazon)

One of the best active noise canceling pair of headphones on the market has excellent sound and top-of-the-line features, all with an appealing simplistic modern design. The high quality noise cancellation will completely immerse you in any video game as you play.

Using the Bose Music app, you can adjust the EQ to best suit your game. The battery life is impressive, with it lasting up to 21 hours with active noise cancellation turned on, and even more with it turned off.

5) Apple Airpods Max - $549

Apple AirPods Max (Image via Apple)

Apple is known for releasing devices of the best quality, and they have definitely done the same with this as well. The AirPods Max sounds outstanding and also has active noise cancellation. Since they are designed by Apple, they are perfectly suited for iPhones with additional useful features for iOS. The device also features Bluetooth 5.0, boasts a good microphone and decent battery life which lasts up to 20 hours with active noise cancellation.

It can only be connected wirelessly as it does not have a 3.5mm jack, which could be a huge disappointment for some people. Spatial audio is a unique feature of this device, which is Apple's surround sound technology and will certainly come in handy while gaming.

This article reflects the personal views of the author.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Atul S