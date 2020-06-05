Best headphones for PUBG Mobile under Rs 300

This is a list of the top three headphones for PUBG mobile under Rs.300.

We discuss the features that you should look for in a perfect gaming headphone.

Image Credit: Billu Technical

PUBG Mobile has a very large audience in the Indian gaming community. Players are always looking for ways to get better at the game. They are adopting different strategies and weapon knowledge to excel in PUBG Mobile. However, the part that is often overlooked by the community is the hardware portion of things.

Having a good solid RAM can enhance your PUBG Mobile gaming experience to the next level. This would reduce lags and other hindrances in the game. Just like hardware, headphones are a crucial necessity for any type of gaming, especially for PUBG Mobile.

Good headphones are crucial in games like PUBG especially, where sound clues give you in-game intel on where your enemy may be. Thus, the perfect headphone gives you an edge before going into battle. Below are the top three headphones which are best suited for PUBG Mobile under Rs.300.

Best Headphones under Rs 300 for PUBG Mobile

#1 Red Lemon Sur Plus W120+

Image Credit: Flipkart

This headphone is an absolute delight in this price range. It offers clear audio and has a very deep bass which is uncommon for headphones in this price range. Furthermore, it is tangle-free, as it has a flat design. It is available in five different colours-gold, blue, black, grey and green. It has a microphone as well to facilitate easier communication with your teammates. This headphone is priced at Rs.299.

You buy this product on Flipkart.

#2 Philips SHE1515BK/94

Image Credit: Amazon

This headphone is a solid professional choice as well. It blocks any external noise while you are focused on your gameplay. The audio quality is clear and crisp. It is available in only one colour- black. It has a microphone in-built so you do not have to worry about talking to your teammates. However, after buying the product do test it properly so that you do not face any issues later on. This headphone is priced at Rs.299 as well.

You can buy this product on Amazon.

#3 pTron HBE6 Headphone

Image Credit: Amazon

This headphone has the best build quality in this list. It has external noise cancellation and fits perfectly in your ears. It has an in-built microphone in it as well. This headphone is very lightweight and is easy to carry around in your pockets. It comes in only one colour-red. This headphone is priced at Rs. 199.

You can buy this product at Amazon.

