How to change your name in PUBG mobile
- Guide on how to change your in-game name in PUBG Mobile.
- You can follow these easy steps and keep any name that you desire.
Player Unknown’s Battlegrounds (better known as PUBG) is one of best battle royale games out there. Its mobile version is free to play and has a big player base as well.
Many mobile gamers downloaded the game as soon as it was launched on the Play Store. Hence, some players decided to keep a temporary name without thinking much. As a result, many people had kept terrible usernames which they wanted to change later.
Previously, it was very difficult for the players to change their in-game name. However, it can now be easily done with the help of a rename card.
If you do not have a Rename Card, then you can buy it in the in-game store for just 180 UC. However, you can also get these Rename Cards from a PUBG Mobile event.
Steps to change your name in PUBG Mobile
#1 Open PUBG and come to your home screen.
#2 Open the inventory and tap on Rename Card.
#3 Now, it will ask you to change your name.
#4 Enter your desired name and press OK.
Your in-game name should be changed now. However, do keep in mind that you can change your name only once in a day.
How to choose the perfect in-game name?
There are many ways to think and choose the perfect in-game name for your PUBG account. You can go for a stylish heavy symbol-based name to assert dominance over your opponent or go for a simple five-letter name as well. There is no perfect name as everyone has adifferent taste while choosing names. However, if you experiment with a lot of names, you should have your exclusive name. A name that is unique and special to you.Published 04 Jun 2020, 16:56 IST