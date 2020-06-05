Free Fire: How to install Free Fire game

How to download and install Garena Free Fire game on your Mobile.

Answering the question why Free Fire such a popular battle royale game on mobile these days.

Image Credit: PocketGamer

Garena Free Fire has given the taste of free-to-play battle royale games to mobile users. The game’s low ram consumption has enabled players with very outdated android phones to enjoy Free Fire as well.

Free Fire is an online battle royale game developed by 111 Dots Studio and published by Garena on Android and IOS. This game fully optimized for the best mobile gaming experience.

The gameplay of Garena Free Fire

Free Fire also features a ton of in-game characters who have unique abilities which impact the game differently.

Also read: Wolfrahh in Free Fire: All you need to know about the new character

Apart from that, the game offers a significant amount of cosmetics and skins for free. That is something that we are not used to in a free-to-play game. The game frequently hosts various events which provide players opportunities to unlock characters or skins in-game.

The gameplay is smooth and very attractive looking. If you are looking for an alternative to PUBG or looking for a fun, relaxing battle royale for mobile, then this is it.

Advertisement

How to Install Garena Free Fire game?

#1 Go to the Google PlayStore on Andriod/ Go to the App Store on ios.

Play Store

#2 After that, search for ‘Garena Free Fire’ in the store.

#3 Now, you will see the Free Fire game there then click on install. You can also click on ‘Try out’ option to test out the game before installing.

Free Fire

The game is just 567MB on Google Play store. After installing, you can play the game with your friends and cherish the fresh, new content it provides.

The game is very popular among the youth these days. This game is quite underrated and gamers should give it a try as it will surely stand the test of your expectations.